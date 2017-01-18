Offensive struggles continued to dog the Woodland Lady Wildcats basketball team Wednesday, as they scored just three first-half points and lost at Kell, 43-15.

“We struggled taking care of the basketball, and then when we did have the opportunity to shoot, we didn’t convert, obviously,” Woodland coach Kyle Morgan observed dryly after the game.

Jamison Kilgo hit a free throw just minutes into the game, but Woodland (0-14, 0-9) would go the entire rest of the first quarter and well into the second without scoring before Carli Clymer broke the drought with a layup.

The score was 21-3 at halftime.

Both teams then went on to have their best scoring quarter of the game in the third. For Kell, that meant 20 points. For Woodland, seven.

With the score sitting at 41-10 going to the fourth, the last quarter was shortened to six minutes.

Woodland did manage to win the fourth with a great defensive effort by scoring five points and holding the Lady Longhorns to just two.

“Defensively, I thought we were relatively good,” Morgan said. “We held them, ... but our inability to score the basketball continues to be the biggest problem.”

Lexie Robinson again led the way for Woodland, scoring five points and grabbing nine rebounds. Clymer had four points and six rebounds.

The only other points the Lady Wildcats could muster came on Kilgo’s free throw, a third-quarter 3 by Madgie Robinson, and two garbage-time free throws by Morgan Bailey.

There will be no time to dwell on losses for the Lady ’Cats, however. They’re entering their busiest stretch of the schedule now, starting on Friday with a home game against Villa Rica at 6 p.m.

“The good thing is we’re going to play a lot games in a short amount of time these next couple weeks, so it’ll be a good environment to hopefully improve,” Morgan said.