Nakiyah Washington returned from a concussion to score 21 points, but it wasn’t enough to lift Adairsville as the Lady Tigers trailed wire-to-wire in a 69-50 loss to Bremen Friday.

“I think we got a little flustered and a little out of sorts,” Adairsville coach Lee Whitaker said.

Washington had missed the previous four games, and her eight points in the first half were the highlight for Adairsville as the Lady Tigers went down 33-19 at the break.

Adairsville was down 45-31 going to the fourth. Threes from Chloe Powell and Emily Collum keyed a run that cut it to 50-41 with 5:21 left, but Bremen called timeout, regrouped, and won going away.

“I kept telling them keep going, take it one possession at a time,” Whitaker said. “Sometimes we look around for one person to put the ball in the hole, and on nights like this when we struggle shooting from the perimeter, it’s just tough.”

Washington added five rebounds and five steals to her point total.

“It’s wonderful to have her back, she’s such a huge part of our basketball team,” Whitaker said. “It certainly is fun getting the band back together, and now we have to get back into our groove.”

Josie Summerville, meanwhile scored all 13 of her points over the final three quarters and logged a double-double with 10 rebounds.