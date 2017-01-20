Ethan Belcher made two free throws with 1:59 left for a 47-45 lead and then two more with 6.3 seconds remaining to seal it as Adairsville beat Bremen 54-50 Friday.

The Tigers erased a 44-34 deficit over the last 4:50.

Denzel Pitt made one of two free throws with 2:30 left for a 45-44 lead before Bremen did the same at the other end to tie it at 45. Once Belcher made his free throws, though, the Blue Devils wouldn’t get back on level terms.

Belcher scored 10 of his team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter as Adairsville nearly doubled their score up to that point. The Tigers trailed 36-29 after the third quarter.

Ronald Hardin finished with 11 points, while Hunter Hice had seven of his nine in the first half to lead Adairsville to a 19-18 halftime lead.

That advantage evaporated quickly in the third quarter. Bremen’s Charlie Crafton and Jason Houston each had six points in the period, Houston capping his scoring run with a beautiful spin move for a layup.

The Blue Devils continued to stretch their lead early in the fourth, but after Tigers coach Reggie Wilkes took a timeout with 4:50 left, Adairsville immediately ripped off a 7-0 run to get back into the game.

Denzel Pitt was instrumental, scoring all eight of his points in the fourth quarter. Cody Henderson also finished with eight points.