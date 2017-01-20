RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

The Cartersville High boys basketball team only beat Cedartown by a score of 48-44 in the two teams’ first matchup on Jan. 3.

However, the Canes have made strides over the last month and have improved the team chemistry since the football players have returned.

That was evident Friday when the Canes easily dispatched Cedartown by a score of 72-50 at the Storm Center.

The Canes only led 14-10 after the first quarter, but a big second period helped them pull away for a 39-18 lead.

Cartersville caught fire from behind the 3-point arc in the quarter, hitting five 3s. Jaylon Pugh hit two of them and scored eight of his game-high 19 points in the second, while T.J. Horton also hit two 3s and scored eight of his 14 points.

Trase Fezzia added the other 3 and score five points in the period, and the Canes were rolling from there.

JKobe Orr scored nine of his 12 points in the second half, and the Canes went 8-of-9 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to further separate from Cedartown.

Cartersville is now 13-3 overall and 4-1 in region play.

Cartersville is tied with Sandy Creek, which Cartersville lost to at Sandy Creek earlier, for second place in Region 5-AAAA.

Cartersville will take on Central, Carrollton, today on the road before travelling to first-place LaGrange on Tuesday and then hosting Sandy Creek on Friday.