RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View album

View gallery Cartersville’s India Reid grabs one of her 14 rebounds in a win Friday night over Cedartown at the Storm Center.

After losing five consecutive games, the Cartersville High girls basketball team desperately needed its first region win Friday night against Cedartown.

After losing on a buzzer beater earlier to Cedartown this season, the Lady Canes were able to exact revenge Friday night at the Storm Center with a big 57-35 victory.

The 57 points scored was the most for Cartersville since Dec. 21, and the offensive struggles have hampered the Lady Canes during their losing streak.

Madison McKinney helped break Cartersville out of its funk on Friday, though, scoring 12 points, while Addie Smith added 10, Monica Motuba scored nine, Camila Rodriguez seven and A’mya Davis six.

The offense wasn’t the only bright spot for the Lady Canes, however, as they held Cedartown to just one field goal in a five-point first quarter. Cartersville took a 17-5 lead after one thanks to McKinney, Rodriguez and Smith all scoring four points in the opening period.

Cedartown cut the lead to 27-20 at halftime, but Cartersville’s defense again helped the team separate in the third quarter by outscoring Cedartown 18-2.

Kimora McClinic scored five points in the third, while Motuba had four and McKinney hit a 3. Seven different Cartersville players scored in the quarter.

Davis then scored four points in the fourth quarter to help Cartersville maintain its big lead and secure a win, which improves its record to 7-10 overall and 1-4 in region play.