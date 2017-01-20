RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Excel sophomore Rylie Boston drives to the hoop Friday night in Excel’s home win over Mount Zion. Boston scored a game-high 16 points. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

The Excel girls basketball team worked on a fullcourt press during practice this week, and the work payed dividends when the Lady Eagles forcing 24 turnovers by Mount Zion Friday night.

The turnovers, combined with four scorers in double digits, led Excel to a 57-32 home region win and the team’s third win in the last four games.

“We worked on the press these past couple of days, really getting after them,” Excel head coach Eric Harris said of Mount Zion’s turnovers. “Our saying is, ‘Play like your shoes are on fire.’ We try to get them moving their feet and I felt like the press did bother them tonight.”

Mount Zion committed eight turnovers in the first quarter, and held just a brief lead in the opening period before Excel pulled out to 21-7 lead at the end of the period.

Whitney Harris began the game hot from the 3-point line in the opening period and scored all 11 of her points in the first eight minutes. Harris hit three 3s by just spotting up and shooting over a packed-in 2-3 zone, leading to a 14-2 Excel run to end the first quarter.

“She’s a great shooter. Her percentage is very high on catch and shoot,” Eric Harris said. “If she spots up and catches it, she’s probably going to knock it down.”

Mount Zion adjusted by going to a box-and-1 on Whitney Harris in the second quarter, and Excel responded by scoring off putbacks on second-shot attempts. The Lady Eagles grabbed five offensive rebounds in the second quarter, and used the paint touches to get to the free throw line, where they shot 7-for-8 in the period to take a 32-22 halftime lead.

“That’s fine. Let them play a box-and-1,” Eric Harris said. “We have enough weapons on this team that’ll make you pay if you try to shut one down.”

Mount Zion made the game closer in the third quarter and brough Excel’s lead to eight points, the closest it had been since the opening minutes of the game.

Excel countered Mount Zion’s run, though, forcing eight turnovers in the quarter using its 1-2-2 fullcourt press. Excel had 15 steals in the game, led by Rylie Boston’s four and Whitney Harris’ three. Lindsey Mauldin, Kalli Beth Scheff, Landry McCollum and Brighton McCollum each added two steals of their own.

“Mount Zion, I’ll’ give them credit,” Eric Harris said. “We were up and they got it back down to eight, and the press hurt them a little bit.”

Offensively, the McCollum sisters combined to hit three 3-pointers in the third to help take a 47-30 lead and put the game out of reach.

Landry McCollum hit two of the 3s, often off feeds from her sister, Brighton, who had three assists in the quarter. Brighton then knocked down a deep 3 at the buzzer to put a bow on a 15-8 third period.

“She can shoot it. Brighton’s clutch. We happened to find her there and she knocked it down and we needed that,” Eric Harris said of the buzzer beater. “I’ll tell you, this is probably the best game Landry’s had. Brighton’s going to get her points, but she does so many other thing. She just plays extremely hard, rebounds, handles the ball. But I felt like, tonight, Landry might have had her best game of the season for us.”

In the fourth quarter, Excel allowed just two points and held Mount Zion to 10 percent shooting in the period with five more turnovers. Meanwhile, Victoria Boulier hit a 3 and Boston scored six of her game-high 16 points to give the game a final of 57-32.

Landry McCollum finished with 10 points and Kalli Beth Scheff scored 11 with eight rebounds to help propel the Lady Eagles to the victory.

Excel is now 9-4 overall and 5-2 in Region 6-A. The Lady Eagles were ranked No. 23 in the initial GHSA Class A private power ratings that were released Tuesday. After a loss at Christian Heritage on Tuesday, Eric Harris hopes the win Friday will keep his team in the top 24, which is the number of teams that make the state tournament.

One factor working against the Lady Eagles is their wins have mostly come against losing teams. Gordon Lee is the only team Excel has defeated that currently sits at .500. The other teams Excel has beaten have a combined record of 22-123.

“It’s tough. There’s only one game out there I felt like we should have got and we didn’t. So we’re winning the games I think we should win. As far as what the teams do who we beat, we have no control over that. ... That’s hurting us because we are winning, but the teams we’re beating, they’re not going out and beating folks,” Eric Harris said of the power ratings. “Right now, I’m just more focused on getting better every day and let all that take care of itself. We’re just trying to get ourselves a little better and I feel like we played well [Friday night].”