The Cass boys basketball team nearly pulled out a road win over the first-place team in Region 7-AAAAA, Kell, but the Longhorns made 9-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 58-53 victory over the Colonels.

Foul trouble plagued Cass as the team had Ashton Burley and Ian Whittington foul out with about seven minutes left in the game, according to head coach David Brock.

Cass trailed by a score of 16-14 after the first quarter, 27-25 at halftime and 39-37 after three quarters in the neck-and-neck game.

Despite fouling out with plenty of time remaining, Whittington still scored 19 to lead Cass, while Jake Collum scored 14 and C.J. Bennett scored 13.

The loss drops Cass (13-6, 8-3) back to third place in the region, one game behind both Carrollton and Kell.

Cass still is due to play Carrollton twice and Kell one more time. First, the Colonels will take on Armuchee today on the road.