Cass girls 39, Kell 32

The Cass High girls basketball team is hanging on to the No. 3 spot in the Region 7-AAAAA standings and are currently just a half-game ahead of Rome.

With five region games remaining—including one against Rome and two against the No. 6 team in Class 5A, Carrollton—Friday’s game at fifth-place Kell was an important one for the Lady Colonels to maintain their position in the region.

Fortunately for Cass, the team was able to take care of business thanks to a strong defensive performance en route to a 39-32 win.

Cass held Kell to just three points in the first quarter, taking a four-point lead into the second. Each team picked up the scoring in the second quarter, though, leading to a 21-16 Cass lead at the half.

Cass outscored Kell 11-8 in the third quarter, and then was able to hold on to the lead in the fourth for a final of 39-32.

Jana Morning led all scorers with 12 points, while Esmeralda Thomas and Chanel Clemmons each chipped in eight.

The Lady Colonels are now 14-4 overall, 8-3 in region play, and will next travel to take on Armuchee today before heading back to region play at home against Hiram on Tuesday.

Villa Rica 62, Woodland girls 29

The Woodland High girls basketball team entered Friday’s home game with a 0-14 record, while Villa Rica came into the game 17-1 and ranked No. 8 in Class 5A.

As a result, it was bound to be a long night for the Lady Wildcats, and while they hung with Villa Rica for two quarters, eventually the other Lady Wildcats pulled away to hand Woodland its 10th region loss by a score of 62-29.

Woodland trailed by a score of just 11-8 after the first quarter, as Danielle Downs scored four points with Carli Clymer and Madgie Robinson chipping in a basket of their own.

Woodland then played Villa Rica to a 12-12 draw in the second quarter when Lexie Robinson scored all eight of her points for the game.

The third quarter is when Villa Rica began to pull away, though, outscoring Woodland 17-7, despite five points from Madgie Robinson in the quarter.

Woodland then went cold in the fourth and missed all four of its free throws and scored just one field goal, while Villa Rica scored 16 points in the fourth to make the game appear more lopsided.

In addition to Lexie Robinson’s eight points, Clymer also scored eight and Madgie Robinson chipped in seven.

Woodland will continue to look for its first win today in a non-region game at Southeast Whitfield.