Once again, the Cartersville Lady Canes couldn’t put together a consistent effort Saturday in a 54-42 road loss to Central, Carrollton.

“They totally deserved to win the ballgame, we got outplayed,” Cartersville coach Cindy Moore said. “This is the issue we’ve had. We’ll play a good quarter or a good half or one good ballgame, but we’re just not consistent.”

This time, the problem was the third quarter, as the Lady Canes didn’t score for over the first seven minutes of the period to turn a 25-17 halftime deficit to a 36-20 blowout after three quarters.

It was a disappointing letdown for Cartersville after it picked up its first region win the day before against Cedartown.

“We played incredible last night and we played terrible today,” Moore said. “They played last night too, so you can’t use it as an excuse, but you’re tired.”

Cartersville was missing leading scorer Madison McKinney, who had another commitment, and fellow senior Monica Motuba arrived late after taking the SAT.

That didn’t matter much in the first quarter, as India Reid scored four points to lead the Lady Canes out to a 13-9 lead.

The offensive troubles arrived in the second. A bucket by Reid and two free throws by Addie Smith were all Cartersville could muster in the quarter.

Meanwhile, Alexis Farley scored eight in the quarter for Central to give the Lady Lions the halftime lead at 25-17.

“Seventeen turnovers in the first half, missed gimmies, we just didn’t get after it until the fourth quarter,” Moore said.

That was still a reachable deficit for the Lady Canes, but the third quarter quickly ended all hopes for a comeback. Camila Rodriguez and Motuba, returned from scholastic pursuits, each missed a pair of free throws in the quarter that were some of the best opportunities to arise from a stagnant Cartersville offense.

“It was ugly, we turned the ball over,” Moore said. “We didn’t have any fire.”

Chloe Davis finally made 1-of-2 free throws with 50 seconds in the period to break the scoring drought, and London Shaw got a bucket before the end of the quarter to put the Lady Canes on a veritable scoring tear heading into the fourth.

The deluge continued in the final quarter. Kimora McClinic, Cartersville’s leading scorer with nine, hit two 3s and Motuba added another as the Lady Canes scored 20 points in the quarter.

Unfortunately, they didn’t bring their usually solid defense along with them, allowing Central to score 18 points of their own in the period as well, which cut short any chance at a comeback.

The Lady Canes will play at LaGrange on Tuesday.