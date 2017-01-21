Cartersville’s two-headed monster of Jaylon Pugh and T.J. Horton was in fine form Saturday in a 77-40 away win at Central, Carrollton.

Pugh finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one big-time slam dunk late in the third quarter to put an exclamation point on the win, and Horton was right behind him with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists although, tragically, no dunks.

“I think the real big thing is now we’re starting to get some consistency because these guys have played together now for a good six, seven games,” Cartersville coach Mike Tobin said. “I was real pleased with our effort coming off that win last night.”

The Canes had beaten Cedartown the night before, but the quick turnaround to an afternoon start didn’t seem to affect Tobin’s team much.

Horton had an early steal and run-out layup before finding Pugh in the right corner for the sharpshooter’s first 3 of the afternoon. That was followed quickly by another triple from Pugh, this one coming from the left wing on a feed from JKobe Orr.

Pugh finished the quarter with eight points, Horton with six, and the Canes with a 21-10 lead.

It was the same story in the second, as Pugh hit all seven of his free throws in the quarter and finished with nine points in the period, Horton added five, and JaCorey Johns scored six operating out of the post.

“He’s stepped up real big,” Tobin said about Johns. “What JaCorey brings to us is strength, and obviously he’s very athletic and has strong post moves. He brings a strong post presence for us defensively.”

Cartersville did give up 16 points to Central in the quarter, its worst defensive effort of the day, but still went into halftime up 43-26.

The Canes tightened the screws in the third, holding Central to just four points in the quarter and putting the game to bed with a 63-30 lead after three.

“We came out ready to play but let’s not have any letdowns,” Tobin said about the ferocious third quarter. “We really got after it on defense.”

All that defense led to good offense, too. Trase Fezzia had two steals and fast-break layups that helped him to eight points in the third, while Pugh punctuated the run—and his high-scoring performance—with an impressive jam on the fast break late in the third.

The Canes bench roared as the junior guard, listed at 6-foot-even, took off and threw down with authority.

The highlight was Pugh’s last substantive involvement, as he sat most of the fourth quarter.

Orr scored seven and Daunta Bryan chipped in with five in the final quarter to finish up the blowout.

Orr and Fezzia each finished with 11 points and five rebounds, with Fezzia adding five steals to those stats.

The Canes have now played every team in their region except LaGrange, and they’re 5-1 and in third place, a game behind the undefeated Grangers and tied with 5-1 Sandy Creek.

They lose out on the No. 2 spot due to a head-to-head loss to the Patriots earlier in the year.

The Canes will take on LaGrange Tuesday on the road, though, with a chance to move ahead of the Grangers with a win.

Then they’ll host Sandy Creek on Friday. With the top two seeds in the region automatically advancing to the semis of the region tournament and thereby qualifying for state, a lot will be on the line in the next week for the Canes.

“All of [our games] are big,” Tobin said. “We’re still in position to be the No. 1 seed if we take care of business.”Pugh, Horton lead Canes in blowout