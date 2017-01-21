Cass boys 51, Armuchee 41

In the heat of a grueling region schedule, the Cass High boys basketball team took an opportunity Saturday to get some of their players some rest in a non-region game at Armuchee.

Leading scorer C.J. Bennett took the game off, while head coach David Brock started the reserves and went to a platoon system to limit his regular starters’ minutes.

Even under the circumstances, Cass was able to secure a win thanks to a scoring surge early in the game.

Cass led 18-6 after the first quarter. The Colonels held Armuchee to two made field goals in the period, while Mark Chester and Markeldrick Powell each had five points with a 3-pointer.

Cass then outscored Armuchee 12-7 in the second quarter to open up a 30-13 halftime lead. Regular starters Jake Collum and Jacquez Milles each scored all four of their points for the game in the second quarter.

Carter Hedden then filled up the scorebook in the second half to help Cass keep its advantage. Hedden scored a team-high 10 points, all in the second half.

The score was made closer by a 12-5 run by Armuchee in the fourth quarter.

Chester scored nine points in the game for Cass and Ian Whittington added seven.

Cass is now 14-6 overall. The Colonels’ last five games are all in Region 7-AAAAA, beginning Tuesday with a home game against Hiram.

Southeast Whitfield 60, Woodland boys 59

The Woodland boys basketball team is now 1-14 after its 60-59 overtime road loss to Southeast Whitfield Saturday.

However, the record does not adequately represent the Wildcats’ improvement. Woodland has not won since the first game of the year against Adairsville, but the ’Cats’ loss Saturday is their fourth overtime loss of the year and third in the last four games.

Saturday’s game was especially tough to swallow, as Woodland led by eight points at halftime, and went back and forth in overtime.

“I hate it for the kids,” Woodland head coach Colman Roberts said. “I thought our kids played hard. It was very packed. They were doing senior night. It was extremely loud.”

R.J. Beaubrun hit a 3 at the buzzer to tie the game at 51 and send it to overtime. Woodland had its chances in the extra session, but Southeast won it late on the free throw line.

The Raiders made 24 free throws in the game, and Woodland missed 17 free throws. Justice Carter, Hunter Johnson and Jaylen Ballard, the team’s three highest scorers in the game, all fouled out. Justice Hayes left the game early in the third quarter with an injury.

Roberts thought Dustin Ivie’s basket in overtime was a 3, but it was called a 2 on the floor and that left Woodland one behind. Roberts also disagreed with some of the foul calls that led to Southeast getting to the free throw line a whopping 37 times in the game.

“I just felt like everything went against us. I never say that,” Roberts said. “It’s not one thing that anyone does that costs us a game. It’s just a lot of things all together. There’s one thing, they play hard. They never gave up [Saturday], not even with the adversity of the crowd or the refs. They just kept fighting. I’m proud of them. They are getting better, there’s no doubt in my mind.”

Carter finished with 15 points, Johnson 12 and Ballard 10 for the Wildcats, who will return to action Tuesday at home against Rome.