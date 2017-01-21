Cass girls 53, Armuchee 42

The Cass High girls basketball team defeated Armuchee Saturday by a score of 53-42.

The Lady Colonels have now won 10 out of their last 11 games.

The non-region win will not count in the region standings and was not against the strongest competition the Lady Colonels have faced this year. However, the game was not just another mundane win in a season where winning has become the norm. In fact, it was a very special game for Cass senior point guard Jana Morning, who eclipsed the 1,000-point mark with her 22-point performance. Morning needed 18 points entering the game to reach 1,000.

Armuchee came into the year ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A, but fell out of the top 10 when Cass beat the Lady Indians on Nov. 18. Since then, Armuchee has gone 8-10 overall.

The Lady Indians provided a tough test early on in the game, though, leading Cass by a score of 16-15 after one quarter.

Cass would take the lead at halftime by a score of 28-25, and then methodically work the lead up from there, leading 41-35 after the third quarter before the final buzzer sounded with Cass ahead 53-42.

In addition to Morning’s 22 points, Esmeralda Thomas scored 16 and Chanel Clemmons scored eight.

Cass is now 15-4 overall and will return to region play looking for a fifth-consecutive win Tuesday at home against Hiram.

The Lady Colonels are currently 8-3 and a half-game ahead of Rome for third place in Region 7-AAAAA.

Adairsville girls 62, Georgia School for the Deaf 42

The Lady Tigers basketball team welcomed Georgia School for the Deaf to Adairsville High Saturday afternoon, and pulled away early with a 23-point first quarter to win by a final score of 62-42.

The win came against the state of Georgia's only residential school serving deaf and hard-of-hearing students.

The game also broke a six-game losing streak that saw the Lady Tigers drop from 6-7 overall to 6-13 before Saturday.

Nakiyah Washington, in her second game back from a concussion, scored six points in the first quarter. Josie Summerville scored seven in the first and Havyn Isaac chipped in five to go along with a 3 by Taylor Greene and a 2 by Latya Printup.

The offensive outburst in the opening minutes gave Adairsville a 23-7 lead after the first quarter.

Adairsville slowed down some for the remaining three quarters, but was able to maintain a comfortable 37-16 lead at halftime thanks to six more points from Summerville in the second period. Summerville scored six points in each of the first three quarters and finished with 22.

GSD would get some more offense in the second half, scoring 10 points in the third and 16 in the fourth. However, Adairsville was able to remain out in front thanks to Summerville in the third quarter and Alexa Varner’s six points in the fourth.

Washington finished with 12 points in the game, while Isaac added eight.

Adairsville has one more non-region game and four more in region before the end of the regular

season. The Lady Tigers are currently a half-game behind Bremen for fifth-place in the five-team sub-region.

Adairsville has the two top teams in the region on the docket for next week. The Lady Tigers will take on the No. 5 team in Class 3A on Tuesday, Calhoun, and the No. 6 team in Class 3A on Friday, Haralson County. Both games are on the road.

Excel girls 37, North Cobb Christian 25

The Excel girls basketball team keeps racking up the wins, but needs victories against quality competition to improve their current power ranking of 23, which puts them squarely on the bubble of making the 24-team state tournament.

Unfortunately, the Lady Eagles have not played many quality opponents so far this season, and none of their wins have come against a team above .500.

All the Lady Eagles can do is play the teams that are in front of them, though. Saturday, that team was North Cobb Christian at home, and Excel took care of business with a 37-25 home win.

Excel got behind early, struggling for points in a 9-6 first quarter. With the Lady Eagles not having their best game offensively, they ratcheted up the defense and held North Cobb Christian to just seven points in the second quarter and just two points in the third.

While the defense was stopping NCC, Rylie Boston got hot for Excel and scored six field goals between the second and third quarters.

As a result, Excel took a 17-16 lead at halftime and a 29-18 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Kalli Beth Scheff then contributed four of her 11 points in the fourth quarter, while Brighton McCollum and Whitney Harris each hit a pair of free throws to seal the victory.

Boston led the scoring with 15 points, while Harris added seven and McCollum four. Boston, Scheff, Harris and McCollum scored all 37 points in the game for the Lady Eagles.

Excel now moves to 10-4 overall and 6-2 in region play. The team returns to action Tuesday at Bowdon.

Southeast Whitfield 42, Woodland girls 26

The Woodland girls’ scoring struggles struck again Saturday, this time in a non-region game at Southeast Whitfield.

The Lady Wildcats (0-16, 0-10) scored six points in the first quarter and eight in the second, allowing Southeast to jump out to a 28-14 lead.

Woodland then scored two points in the third quarter, eliminating hopes of a comeback.

Lexie Robinson led the way for Woodland with nine points, while Carli Clymer scored six.

The Lady Wildcats will return to action Tuesday at home against Rome.