The Adairsville, Cass and Woodland swim teams all competed at the 47th Metro Swimming and Diving Championships at Westminster on Friday and Saturday.

The Adairsville girls team placed 13th in the event, and its 19 points lifted the overall boys and girls team to finish 17th overall.

Sophomore Rylee Moss led the way as she placed in the top five of two individual events—second in the 200-yard individual medley out of 46 competitors with a time of 2:12 and fifth in the 100-yard back out of 69 competitors with a time of 1:01—while also leading two relay teams to top 20 finishes.

The Adairsville girls team of Moss Katherine Sullivan, Cicily Flores and Kate Huling placed 15th in the 400-yard free relay with a time of 4:28. Moss, Sullivan, Huling and Felicia Miller also placed 18th in the 200-yard free relay with a time of 2:01.

For the Adairsville boys, Chance Jones placed 19th to qualify for the finals in the 50 free. Daniel Sullivan, meanwhile, placed 26th in the prelim of the 50 free race and finished just 0.34 seconds off of qualifying. He also came within two seconds from qualifying for the finals of the 100 breast. Wilkes also came close to qualifying in the 100 free with a 28th-place finish.

Jones, Sullivan and Wilkes combined to reach the finals and finish 16th in both the 200- and 400-yard free relays.

Both the Woodland boys and girls swim teams had their strongest showings in the relay events as five teams made the finals. Jordan Baldwin, Dawson McClure, Skyler Palacios and Tanner Campbell competed together in three different relays. They placed 15th in the 400 free relay, 17th in the 200 yard free relay and 18th in the 200 medley relay.

Two Woodland girls relay teams placed 16th. Lyrica Miron, Kera Lawhon, Shelsea Palacios and Maggie Monforte competed in the 200 medley relay and Miron, Palacios, Kera Lawhon and Shianne Coetzee competed in the 200 free relay.

Individually, McClure came the closest to qualifying for the finals for the boys, placing 33rd in the 50 free.

Another one of Adairsville’s relay teams came close to reaching the finals as the 200 medley relay team of Miller, Alexis Copple, Madison McCommon and Flores placed 23rd.

For Cass, Joseph Stoelzle was just a few spots off of qualifying for the finals of the 100 free, placing 28th in the prelim, just one spot and a 10th of a second off Wilkes’ time, which should set up a good matchup at today’s Bartow County Championships at Adairsville. Stoelzle came close again in the 50 free, placing 36th.

Stoelzle also nearly qualified in the 200 free relay alongside teammates Benjamin Fairbanks, Ryan Duprey and Trenton Lowery, who placed 25th in the event.