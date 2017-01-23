The Area 5 traditional championship is on Jan. 28, and the Cartersville High wrestling team took to the mats at Forsyth Central for the Bulldog Brawl to prepare for the big tournament this upcoming weekend.

Cartersville placed fifth as a team and had six individual placers.

Robby Earick at 132 pounds and Jonathan De La Cruz at 220 took the highest spots on the podium for the Canes, as each placed second in their weight class.

Carlos Aborresco at 170 and Rafael Lopez at heavyweight had strong showings as well, placing third.

Cartersville also added two placers in the lower weightclasses. A.J. Scott placed fourth at 120 and Braden Durocher placed fourth at 126.