It is not every day that a kid from Adairsville plays in the NFL, let alone is a top-10 draft pick, the NFL sack leader, a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro.

Vic Beasley Jr. continues to break new ground for a local football player, and on Sunday, he took it a step further as he helped the Atlanta Falcons to a win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game, earning a trip to Houston for Super Bowl LI in just his second year as a pro.

Beasley’s Falcons will take on the New England Patriots on Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Beasley deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage Sunday against Green Bay, helping his team to a 44-21 victory. He deflected the pass early in the third quarter. He also had three quarterback pressures in his 37 pass rush attempts of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Beasley did not have a tackle Sunday and hasn’t recorded a sack this postseason, but he will have a chance to make an impact on the country’s biggest stage in sports in less than two weeks.

Beasley will be the second player from Bartow County to ever be on a team that went to the Super Bowl, as Cartersville’s Keith Henderson was on the 1989 San Francisco 49ers team that won Super Bowl XXIV.

BASKETBALL

Emmanuel Holloway (UU Korihait Uusikaupunki (Finland Korisliiga), Woodland) — Holloway played 26 minutes on Jan. 18 in a 92-74 loss at Salon Vilpas. He went 4-of-9 from the 3-point line and 7-of-18 from the field for a team-high 18 points. He added four blocks, one steal, four assists and five rebounds.

Holloway and his Korihait team then took a much closer loss Friday, falling by a score of 93-88 at KTP-Basket. The Woodland grad continued his strong shooting from 3, going 2-for-5 from behind the arc as he scored 10 points with eight assists, two blocks and one rebound.

Holloway is now averaging 13.6 points in 28.7 minutes per game with 1.6 steals, 2.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds. He also is shooting an impressive 90 percent from the free throw line, 33 percent from 3 and holds a 46.1 shooting percentage.

A.J. Mosby (Alcorn State Jr., Cartersville) — Mosby is becoming a constant triple-double threat in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Just last week, he scored 14 points with nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal in an 82-64 road win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It was the second time this year Mosby has come within three rebounds or assists of a triple-double.

Mosby’s second game last week wasn’t as productive, although it was not needed in a 78-71 win over Alabama State. Mosby recorded four points in 27 minutes in that game to go along with eight rebounds, one assist and three steals.

Mosby has started all 18 games for Division-I Alcorn State in his first year with the team. He is averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and nearly two steals in 28.2 minutes per game.

Adrian Rodgers (Malbus Oresund Malmo (Swedish Basketligan), Cartersville native) — Rodgers played one game last week in a 99-70 loss to Jamtland Basket. Rodgers scored 10 points in 27 minutes on 3-of-7 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 shooting from the free throw line. He added six rebounds and a block.

Rodgers is averaging a team-leading 15.7 points per game for a 1-17 Malbus squad. He averages 33.1 minutes, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 47 percent from the field.

Darius Thrower (Truett-McConnell Fr., Excel) — Thrower played five minutes and went 0-for-1 from the field in a 92-64 win over Fisk on Jan. 17. Thrower has played 20 minutes in 10 games this season and has made one 3-pointer.

Corey Tobin (Reinhardt Jr., Cartersville) — Tobin began starting two weeks ago for Reinhardt in his first year with the team after spending a year at Georgia State and a year at Chattahoochee Tech. Since his first start, Tobin has had a couple of big games, including a 20-point breakout performance on Jan. 18 against Point. Tobin made six of his 10 3-point attempts and shot 7-of-12 from the field overall with three assists and a steal in 27 minutes of action.

The big game came against former Canes teammate Hakeem Winters in a 123-109 win for Reinhardt.

Tobin also started Saturday and grabbed eight rebounds with two assists, one block and one steal, although he did not score in 27 minutes.

The 20 points is a season-high for Tobin this season, but he has hit at least four 3s in three of his last four games. He is averaging 7.2 points, 19.7 minutes, 2.1 3s, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and one steal per game.

Carrod Watson (North Georgia Fr., Woodland) — Watson saw action on Jan. 18 in an 80-71 loss to Clayton State. He played four minutes, made a free throw and grabbed a rebound in the game. He then played 11 minutes on Saturday, took two 3s and made both, which were his only field goal attempts in the game. He scored a career-high six points with two rebounds and an assist.

Watson has now played six games in his redshirt-freshman season and has scored 14 points in 51 minutes with 13 rebounds and five blocks.

Hakeem Winters (Point So., Cartersville) — Winters played 21 minutes and scored seven points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from the free throw line with three rebounds, two assists and one block in an 123-109 track meet against Reinhardt on Jan. 18. Winters then scored six points in 30 minutes of action with three rebounds, three assists and a steal during a 97-74 loss to Union on Saturday.

Winters has started the last 12 games for Point and has played in 19, averaging 24.3 minutes, 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and one assist per game.

SWIM

Elise Hart (Air Force Jr., Cartersville) — Hart and Air Force competed at UNLV on Saturday against UNLV and UC Santa Barbara. Hart placed seventh out of 16 swimmers in the 100-yard fly with a time of 57.88. She also placed eighth in the 200 free with a time of 59.79 seconds. In addition to the individual races, she was a part of the third-place 200 free relay team and the second-place 200 medley relay team.