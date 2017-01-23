It was a long road to an NCAA Division-I program for Adairsville’s DeAndre Applin.

The Tiger safety played on four Adairsville state-tournament teams, but had to prove himself all over again with two years at the junior college level at Georgia Military College.

Finally, Applin will get his shot at major college football, as he committed to Appalachian State Sunday after an official visit over the weekend.

“I put in countless days of working, so I’m really excited to see it all pan out,” he said. “This is what I always wanted, so I’m finally getting my dream.”

“He had to overcome some obstacles and go through the junior college route to get where he’s at, but he had the persistence and commitment and desire to know where he wanted to get,” Adairsville head coach Eric Bishop said of Applin. “He put the adversity behind him and made the most of his roughly two years at GMC. He’ll walk out of there with a two-year degree and an opportunity to get a four-year degree and to play Division-I football. He’s really seen it through and overcame a lot of obstacles to get where he’s at. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

Applin saw interest out of high school, but went the JUCO route and ended up with offers from Georgia State, Massachusetts, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, North Carolina Central and Murray State after his two years at Georgia Military College. While he received offers before the start of his second season at GMC, several of the offers came late in the process, including the one from Appalachian State. Applin said he received that offer roughly one month ago, and chose the school for its football tradition.

App State is most recognized for its three Division-I FCS titles from 2005-07. The Mountaineers were the first FCS team to win three straight national championships since the playoffs began in 1978.

“I think anybody on our staff, and a lot of the college coaches ... knew he was going to get an opportunity to play at the Division-I college level,” Bishop said. “To go to a program like App State, it’s so steeped in tradition. When I heard he was making the visit up there, I said that’s going to be the one that really gets his attention because of the importance they put on football and athletics at App State.

“I think it’s a great fit for him, great level of football, and I think he can go and really excel and hopefully carry on that tradition.”

App State is now an FBS program in the Sun Belt Conference, and is widely known for playing well against ranked teams, most notably defeating Michigan in Ann Arbor in 2007.

“I was pretty excited because I know how big the program is, so it’s something I was thrilled about,” Applin said of when he received the offer from the Mountaineers. “I just felt comfortable with the school. I feel like it can benefit me and get me to the NFL.”

Applin, an all-region and all-county performer at Adairsville, registered 94 tackles, a sack, four forced fumbles and 10 pass breakups as a senior in 2014. His hard-hitting style as a free safety then led him to Georgia Military College, where he started each of his two years there.

This past year, he was fourth on GMC with 42 tackles, 33 solo, adding three sacks, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups.

“It went great,” Applin said of his time at the junior college level. “It could have been better, but it was a tough school. I made the best out of the moment, and now things are panning out.”