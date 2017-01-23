Cartersville senior football player Avery Showell committed to play for Wake Forest back in July, but after defensive coordinator Mike Elko left for Notre Dame in December, Showell decommitted and his recruitment status was up in the air.

Then came a late offer from Georgia Tech on Jan. 18, and the all-state Canes outside linebacker committed four days later, making it official that he will be a Yellow Jacket.

He wrote via Twitter on Sunday, “Grateful to be in the situation I’m in today. I want to thank all my coaches that have helped me along the way. [Cartersville head coach Joey] King and [recruiting coordinator Antwan] Toomer have been very helpful in keeping my decision solely on what I want. I would also like to thank all the coaches that have recruited me. Please respect my decision. I have committed to further my education & football career at Georgia Tech.”

Showell also received offers from West Virginia, Rutgers, Kansas State and Minnesota, among others.

Showell was an all-state selection by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia Sports Writers Association, an all-classification all-state selection by USA Today, took the “Iron Man” award for the best two-way player in Region 5-AAAA, and was The Daily Tribune News’ Athlete of the Year in Bartow County.

Showell played one season for Cartersville after transferring from St. Francis.

On defense this season for Cartersville, Showell recorded 49 sacks for the year. He led the county with 9.5 sacks, adding 69 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He took one of the fumble recoveries back for a touchdown against Central, Carrollton.

On offense, Showell was the team’s second-leading receiver and led the team with 17 touchdown catches this year. He had 789 receiving yards on 44 catches, an average of almost 18 yards per reception.

Showell is likely a safety at the next level, and the three-star recruit is ranked No. 65 in the country at the position by Scout, No. 94 by 247Sports and No. 81 by ESPN.