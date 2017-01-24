The NBA All-Star starters were released Thursday. All-Star teams, like award votes and Hall of Fame balloting, are something that sports fans love to debate and argue about, and you can bet we had some controversy this year.

The biggest uproar surrounded the lone knight of Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook, who, you might have heard, is currently averaging a triple-double for the season. While also leading the league in scoring.

Westbrook’s 30.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists were passed over for Houston’s James Harden and Golden State’s Stephen Curry, a decision that didn’t sit well with people, to say the least.

“It’s crazy that Russell Westbrook isn’t starting All-Star Game,” USA Today’s Sam Amick said.

FOX Sports’ Andrew Lynch started off his piece with, “There’s no question Russell Westbrook deserves to be starting in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.”

Benyam Kidane at the Believe the Hype blog even tongue-in-cheekily declared “Democracy is dead” over the vote.

I wouldn’t go that far, although I do think that Westbrook deserves to start over Curry. Aside from being on pace to average a triple-double, the Oklahoma City guard has dragged the Thunder to a 25-19 record, six games ahead of the last playoff spot in the Western Conference in a season in which a Kevin Durant-less OKC was expected to scuffle to even contend for the playoffs.

Curry’s been good, and of course his team is heading for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but all of his stats are down from his supernova campaign last year.

So yes, I think not recognizing Westbrook for his Herculean effort this year is a mistake. Westbrook has been one of the stories of the year, drawing eyes to Oklahoma City to see the quixotic point guard smash through every obstacle, drag his team to wins, and reach a mark that was last accomplished in 1962.

To not have that recognized as an All-Star starter is less than optimal, but as a basketball fan, I just can’t get that worked up about it, and here’s why: This game is going to be freaking awesome.

Think about it. If a guy who’s averaging a triple-double can’t crack his conference’s starting lineup, imagine how good the players must be who did.

And yep, a look at the starters shows how blessed us basketball fans have been this year.

There’s Harden, nearly matching Westbrook with 28.9 points, 11.6 assists and 8.3 rebounds a game in Houston’s renaissance.

Curry, while he’s drawing most of the criticism for taking Westbrook’s spot, was the only unanimous MVP in league history last year and, although he’s ceded some of his stats to Kevin Durant this year, is still the most scintillating player in the NBA.

And check out these potential frontcourt matchups: Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Anthony Davis, LeBron James vs. Durant and Jimmy Butler vs. Kawhi Leonard.

That’s two freakish athletes going at each other in Giannis and Davis, plus the the longtime best player in King James going against the longtime heir apparent in KD, and two ferocious wing superstars matching up in Leonard and Butler.

I’m in love already, and that’s before we talk about the specter of an angry Westbrook coming off the bench and proving he’d earned a starting spot.

So yeah, it would be great if Westbrook was starting. But the NBA is in the middle of a great talent boom right now, and his snub only shows how lucky NBA fans are.

So you can spend your time arguing about who should start and who shouldn’t in New Orleans on Feb. 19.

I’ll just be counting down the days.