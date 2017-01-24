RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cass' Ian Whittington makes the game-winning free throw with .7 seconds remaining in the Colonels' 34-33 home region win over Hiram at Cass High Tuesday.

The Cass High boys basketball team trailed Hiram by 13 points midway through the second quarter Tuesday night at home, but the Colonels battled back to make for a dramatic finish.

Cass turned the ball over at halfcourt with about 12 seconds left and the game tied at 33. Hiram then missed a layup on a 2-on-2 break at the other end. The ball found the hands of Ian Whittington with five seconds left. Whittington went the length of the court, got fouled, made the front end of the two free throws with .7 seconds on the clock, and the Colonels hung on for a theatrical 34-33 win in an important region game.

The win keeps Cass ahead of Hiram in the region standings and maintains the Colonels’ position of third place entering the final week and a half of the regular season.

The game was a low-scoring affair and Cass trailed 19-10 at halftime.

The defensive struggle could be expected with Cass and Hiram currently one and two, respectively, in the defensive rankings for the least amount of points allowed in Region 7-AAAAA.

“We did what we always do. There were less than 40 possessions in the whole game,” Cass head coach David Brock said of the slow pace. “[Hiram is] the man-to-man version of us, so it’s really two similar styles going at it. You knew the score’s going to be low. Our guys just made the plays down at the end.”

Brock said his team led for only about 40 seconds the entire game, and it all came down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

Cass got back into the game with a third-quarter run that saw leading-scorer C.J. Bennett earn his first points of the night on a 2 and two more 3s to finish with eight points in the period. Cass outscored Hiram 14-6 in the third to narrow Hiram’s lead to 25-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Whittington then scored his first points of the game in the fourth quarter, registering all five in the final stanza. Bennett added another 3 in the fourth and Jake Collum scored a basket to help Cass pull ahead and win.

“We were just settling for jump shots and not making them. We just attacked a little more and buckled down defensively,” Brock said of the difference between the first and second halves. “It shows resolve. Jake Collum is dealing with a little bit of flu, and Ian Whittington had it as well. So two of our starters were sick. ... But those guys are always going to play hard and they’ve trusted the process and battled back. We have a lot of senior leadership and it kind of showed [Tuesday night].”

Bennett led Cass with 11, all in the second half. Ashton Burley and Collum added six apiece.

Cass is now 15-6 overall and 9-3 in region play. The Colonels remain just a half-game back of Carrollton and Kell for first in the region.

Cass will face Rome Thursday and Woodland Friday before taking its shot at Carrollton in a home-and-away next week.