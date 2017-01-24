The Cass High girls basketball team is entering an important stretch in the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Lady Colonels are in third place in Region 7-AAAAA, and have one game against fourth-place Rome and two games against first-place Carrollton on the schedule over the next nine days.

While Cass’ playoff seeding will be determined over the course of the upcoming stretch, the Lady Colonels kept rolling along Tuesday, defeating Hiram by a score of 55-33 at home to win their 12th game in their last 13.

Cass held a narrow advantage over Hiram in the first quarter, taking an 11-6 lead. The Lady Colonels then held on to that advantage in the second quarter for a 22-17 halftime lead.

The third quarter was when Cass began to separate, outscoring Hiram 22-10 in the period to open a 44-27 advantage after three.

Jana Morning led the way for Cass with 14 points, followed by Kyla Michienzi and Chanel Clemmons each with 12 and Esmeralda Thomas with seven.

Cass will next play Rome Thursday at home.

The Lady Colonels are now 9-3 region record and Rome is 8-3. Cass is 2 1/2 games back of Carrollton for first in the region.

LaGrange 43, Cartersville girls 41

It has been a heartbreaking season for the Cartersville High girls basketball team. They lost two nailbiters to perennially strong teams Pepperell and Haralson County early in the year, and lost on a buzzer beater to Cedartown in its first region game.

Tuesday’s game at LaGrange will be as tough of a pill to swallow as any game, though, as the Lady Canes fell on a buzzer beater in a 43-41 region loss.

Cartersville came back from 11 points down at one point and trailed by nine entering the fourth quarter. They tied LaGrange late in the game, but LaGrange hit a contested floater as time expired to send Cartersville to its seventh loss in eight games.

Cartersville had trouble scoring early on in the game, putting up 10 points in the first quarter, four in the second and seven in the third.

The Lady Canes then exploded for 20 points in the fourth quarter, led by Madison McKinney’s 10 of her team-high 15.

Kimora McClinic also helped keep Cartersville in striking distance with her two first-half 3-pointers. She finished with 12 for the game.

Cartersville is now 7-12 overall, 1-6 in Region 5-AAAA, and will next take on No. 9-ranked Sandy Creek Friday in the Storm Center.

Bowdon 35, Excel girls 33

The second edition of the GHSA’s Class A Private power rankings were released Tuesday, and the Excel girls basketball team dropped one spot to No. 24.

With only 24 teams qualifying for the state tournament, every game is critical for the Lady Eagles from here on out.

Tuesday’s 35-33 loss at Bowdon won’t help, as Bowdon entered the game 7-13 overall and had lost to Excel earlier in the season.

The first quarter was as low scoring as could be imagined, with the two teams combining for six points and an 0-4 showing at the free throw line.

Excel held on to a 4-2 lead, but that would soon evaporate when Bowdon went on a 14-7 run in the second quarter for a 16-11 halftime lead.

Excel would bounce back, though, and Brighton McCollum helped the Lady Eagles score five of their 11 points to narrow the gap to 26-22.

Kalli Beth Scheff then scored six of her seven points in the fourth quarter, but it was not quite enough.

Rylie Boston also scored eight points for Excel.

Excel is now 10-5 overall, 6-3 in region play, and will next take on No. 8-ranked Darlington on the road Thursday.

Calhoun 56, Adairsville girls 33

The Adairsville High girls basketball team entered this week having lost six of the team’s last seven.

Facing the No. 8 team in Class 3A, it did not get any better Tuesday as the Lady Tigers fell at Calhoun by a score of 56-33.

Zay Harris got hot from behind the arc and hit three 3-pointers in the game for her team-high 11. Josie Summerville, meanwhile, drew a couple of fouls inside and finished with eight points.

Despite six players scoring at least three points, the Lady Tigers were no match for likely all-state Yellow Jacket Jana Johns and her 17 points or Ryan Brzozoski’s 13 or Ashlyn Barnes’ 14.

Calhoun led 16-8 after the first quarter, 28-13 at halftime and 45-23 after three quarters.

Adairsville is now 7-14 overall and 2-8 in Region 6-AAA.

Things will not get any easier for the Lady Tigers Friday when they travel to take on No. 4 Haralson County.

Rome 44, Woodland girls 26

It has been a tough season for the Woodland High girls basketball team (0-17, 0-11).

It did not get any easier Tuesday hosting a likely playoff team in Rome, and the Lady Wolves took down the Lady Wildcats by a score of 44-26.

Woodland only trailed by eight points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Lady ’Cats scored just two points in the final period as the game got away.

Lexie Robinson scored 14 to lead Woodland and Madgie Robinson scored eight.

Woodland will face Hiram today at home.