One of the top matchups in boys high school basketball Tuesday night was No. 8 Cartersville on the road at No. 3 LaGrange.

LaGrange came in undefeated in Region 5-AAAA at 7-0 while the Canes were 5-1.

The matchup seemed good on paper, but LaGrange ultimately was too much on the boards and in transition as the Canes took a 67-52 loss.

The loss drops Cartersville a full game behind Sandy Creek for the No. 2 spot in the region, which is important because the top two teams get an automatic bid to the state playoffs with a bye in the first round of the region tournament.

Cartersville hung tight early and only trailed by a score of 14-13 after the first quarter. Jaylon Pugh and Isaac Gridley each hit a 3 in the opening period. Pugh finished with a game-high 16 on four 3-pointers and Gridley scored 12 with three 3s.

LaGrange would start to create a little separation in the second quarter with a 20-point outburst while the Canes fell behind with just 13 points in the quarter, handing them a 34-26 halftime deficit despite two Gridley 3s.

The Grangers continued their high-scoring ways in the third quarter with a 19-point period, taking a 53-36 lead at the end of three and sewing up the outcome.

Perignon Dyer had seven points for Cartersville, while T.J. Horton and Trase Fezzia each added six.

LaPerion Perry scored 15 points to lead LaGrange, and Gabe Duckett added 14 to go along with Bo Russell’s 13.

Cartersville is now 14-4 overall, 5-2 in region, and will take on second-place Sandy Creek at the Storm Center on Friday.

Rome 53, Woodland boys 45

The Woodland boys basketball team continues to come close each night to picking up its first region win, and had lost three overtime games in its last four entering the week.

Tuesday’s game didn’t go to overtime, but it was yet another close loss in which the Wildcats pushed a team higher in the region standings before coming up short.

Rome defeated the ’Cats by a score of 53-45 to send Woodland to 1-16 overall and 0-11 in Region 7-AAAAA.

After a 12-11 advantage for Rome in the first quarter, the Wolves went on a 17-5 run in the second quarter to take the lead for good.

Despite the deficit, Woodland was persistent, and narrowed the lead to 42-34 points entering the fourth quarter by going 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the third.

Justice Hayes continued to get to the charity stripe in the final period, but the Wildcats were unable to narrow Rome’s lead.

Hayes finished with 10 points, seven in the fourth quarter, while Camden Royal added 10 himself.

Woodland will continue their quest for a first region win today at home against Hiram.