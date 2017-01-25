Adairsville softball player Bailey Robinson has been a force in the Lady Tigers’ lineup ever since she was a freshman. However, up until midway through her senior year, she did not know if her big bat would take her to college.

Finally, Robinson got the call in November that she would have a spot on the softball team at West Georgia Tech, and last week, Robinson signed to play for the Golden Knights during a ceremony at Adairsville High.

“Ever since I was in elementary school, I’ve wanted to play college,” Robinson said at her signing Friday. “I started having my doubts last semester and then it finally came around and I’ve been excited ever since.”

West Georgia Tech, an NJCAA program in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association, is coached by Monica Mills, who was on hand at the signing Friday. Mills watched Robinson play in travel ball tournaments, but also was impressed with Robinson’s swing when the Lady Tigers’ 3-hole hitter practiced with the team in early November.

“I’ve watched her play a couple of years now,” Mills said. “I like her bat. I think she can contribute offensively very well to our program—first base, also DH, just wherever we can get her bat in the lineup.”

While Robinson played center field throughout her career at Adairsville, it was her work at the plate that made her a three-time DTN All-County selection. She was in the top three in Bartow County of several offensive categories as a senior—batting .420 with a .710 slugging percentage, three home runs, nine doubles and 23 RBIs.

Her senior year was her most productive, but she contributed all four years at Adairsville, hitting .383 as a freshman leadoff hitter and blasting five home runs as a junior.

“Her last two years, at the plate, she was just huge,” Robinson’s coach at Adairsville, Kandace Bruno, said. “She always led most of the offensive categories.”

Robinson never came up bigger than in the 2015 postseason. Robinson led Adairsville to upset wins over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Murray County in the region tournament to surprisingly qualify for state.

There, Robinson almost helped Adairsville to an upset win over No. 1-seeded Franklin County in the first round when she hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs during a Game 1 victory.

The next day, Robinson hit a solo home run to give Adairsville a one-run lead with just 2 1/2 innings remaining in the decisive Game 3, although Franklin County would come back and win.

Overall, Robinson went 10-for-23 with 11 RBIs in Adairsville’s eight region and state tournament games.

Despite the playoff heroics, Robinson’s favorite part of high school softball was spending time with her teammates.

“I’m proud of everybody and myself for how far we have come,” Robinson said of her playing career at Adairsville. “Just spending time with the girls, you can’t get enough of that because the bond that you have on the field, you can’t have anywhere else.

“I’m going to miss all the high school girls, but I’m looking forward to meeting new people, playing for college.”

Robinson hopes to become a registered nurse, and was attracted to West Georgia Tech’s strong nursing program. She also hopes to hit a few dingers in the process.

“I’m extremely happy for her,” Bruno said. “It’s something she’s really worked hard for. It’s good to see her continue to play at the next level, and I’m confident she’ll be successful.”