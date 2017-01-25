Who says that ’Cats don’t like water? The Woodland Wildcats certainly took to it Tuesday, winning five of the last six events at the Bartow County swim meet to beat Adairsville for the team title, 315-270.

“It was a very good night,” Woodland coach Shawn Williams said. “In all honesty, it was surprising. We have a lot of young, young swimmers.”

There was a charged atmosphere at Adairsville’s pool—the only high school pool in the county—as Bartow’s best took the opportunity to go up against each other.

Cass coach Danny Fairbanks on the PA system boomed out his announcements to compete with the chatter and cheering that filled the low-ceilinged, chlorine-soaked arena.

“It’s always a great deal here at Bartow County championship,” Fairbanks said. “It’s very important, and [everybody] tries to compete as hard as they can. All the kids here have a lot of good fun, and that’s what it’s all about.”

The Wildcats won both the boys and girls team titles despite not having either of the top individual swimmers.

Adairsville’s Johnathon Wilkes was the top male swimmer, while Cartersville’s Georgia Rutledge tied the Tigers’ Rylee Moss on points and edged her on tiebreakers for the honor of top female swimmer.

“She won the MVP for the county, and she deserves it,” Cartersville coach Mindy Surrett said about Rutledge. “She’s qualified for state in three events, and she’s an awesome swimmer.”

But even without one of the top swimmers, Woodland’s depth won out.

The Wildcats swept the 200-yard medley relays to open the meet, but then won just one of the next 17 races—Skyler Palacios’ victory in the boys 100-yard fly.

But after Rutledge outsprinted Woodland’s Kera Lawhon to win the girls 200 free relay in one of the best races of the evening—Rutledge’s 26.36 split and Lawhon’s 27.12 were the two fastest of the race, and Rutledge’s effort gave Cartersville the win by just .56 seconds—Woodland lost just once for the remainder of the meet.

First, Jordan Baldwin and Lyrica Miron swept the boys and girls 100-yard backstroke events, and then Dawson McClure and Lawhon did the same in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Adairsville’s boys relay team, made up of Daniel Sullivan, Jason Bromby, Chance Jones and Wilkes, broke the streak in the 400 free relay with a convincing, and state-qualifying, win, but Woodland came right back to take the girls 400 free relay, the last race of the meet.

Moss came out of the gate strong for Adairsville against Lawhon, recording a ridiculous 57.56 split that would have won the girls 100 free by nearly four seconds, but Woodland’s Shelsea Palacios, Maggie Monforte and Madi Tuplin all closed the gap on their Adairsville counterpart, with Tuplin overtaking Cecily Flores on the last leg for the win.

“We won a lot of races, we just didn’t have the number of swimmers that we needed to get second-place points and things like that,” Adairsville coach Adam Joslin said. “We just ran out of time.”

Woodland won the girls team trophy relatively easily over Adairsville, 167-136, and the boys with a slightly closer margin, again over the Tigers, 148-134.

The race between Adairsville and Cartersville for second was much more hotly contested. The Tigers edged the Canes by five on the girls side, 136-131, and by just a single point on the boys, 134-133.

The two teams spent much of the middle stages of the meet trading wins.

After Woodland’s victories in the medley relays to kick off, Adairsville’s Wilkes took the first of his two individual wins in the boys 200 free before Cartersville’s Aleina Vidoli took the girls race.

The next three races belonged to Adairsville, with Sullivan and Moss taking the boys and girls 200 IM, respectively, and Jones winning the boys 50 free.

Rutledge then captured her first win in the girls 50 free, winning the often tightly-contested race by more than a second over Tuplin.

Palacios interrupted the Tigers-Canes fight with his win in the boys 100 fly, but Moss took the girls race in the discipline for her second, and last, individual win of the night.

In the boys 100 free, Cass’ Joseph Stoelzle swam 55.65 for the Colonels’ only event win.

“My seniors did real well tonight, I was real pleased with them,” Fairbanks said. “They’ve been leaders all year long and all my young kids are growing up all the time. We just try to get all the kids out that we can, get them in the pool, make sure they have a lot of fun and see if they can compete, and tonight they did compete.”

Rutledge then captured her second win in the girls 100 free, and Wilkes did the same in the boys 500 free.

Adairsville’s Kate Huling then won the girls 500 free and Sullivan, Bromby, Jones and Wilkes forshadowed their winning 400 free relay performance by doing the same in the boys 200 free relay.

That made it three straight wins for Adairsville, but Cartersville broke that streak in the scintillating girls 200 free relay before Woodland brought it home with its great final stretch.

When the results were announced, the Wildcats lined up on the edge of the pool, joined hands, and jumped in.

“It was really a team effort,” Williams said. “Our boys relays and our girls relays really stepped up, cut time. I don’t know what to say about them other than that they’re just awesome.”