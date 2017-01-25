Wednesday night was a breakthrough for the Woodland girls basketball team as the Lady Wildcats picked up their first win of the season, 40-31 at Hiram.

Freshman Carli Clymer scored 13 points, including going 7-of-11 from the free throw line, and Lexie Robinson added 10 for Woodland (1-17, 1-11).

The Lady ’Cats stormed out of the gate, with Clymer scoring five in the first quarter. More important was the defensive effort that held Hiram to just two points in the period as Woodland took a 12-2 lead.

The Lady Wildcats then managed to hold on to that lead, going up 17-12 at halftime and 28-19 after three quarters.

Clymer’s five fourth-quarter points, all from the free throw line, were enough to bring it home.

The charity stripe was a big factor in the game, as Woodland’s 18-for-33 (54 percent) performance eclipsed Hiram’s 10-for-36 (21 percent).

Danielle Downes added seven points for Woodland, and Madgie Robinson had five.

The Lady Wildcats had been searching for that maiden win for quite some time. Their previous closest call came on Jan. 12 at East Paulding, a 57-52 loss that was close the whole way.

With a win chalked up and that particular pressure off, Woodland will now face county rival Cass on Friday at 7 p.m.

Hiram 43, Woodland boys 24

A poor offensive performance sent the Woodland boys team to their 17th straight loss Wednesday, 43-24 at Hiram.

Justice Hayes scored 13 for Woodland, which had only four players score in the game. Justice Carter added seven, and Jaylen Ballard and D.J. Robinson had two apiece.

The Wildcats went down 11-5 after one quarter and 19-10 at halftime, managing to keep Hiram in check but never scoring enough to threaten.

A 10-point third quarter was the offensive highlight for Woodland, but it couldn’t make up any ground and went to the fourth trailing 31-20.

Baskets for Hayes and Robinson were all the Wildcats could get in the fourth.

For the game, Woodland shot 4-of-9 from the free throw line and didn’t make a single 3-pointer.

The Wildcats will be back in action Friday at county rival Cass at 8:30 p.m.