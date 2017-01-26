Nick Saban visited Cartersville High School Thursday, and as one would expect from the five-time national champion, he made quite an entrance, as the Alabama head coach’s helicopter landed on the practice field at the high school.

Saban wasn’t the only one to visit the home of the Purple Hurricanes on Thursday, though, as Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney stopped by as well as coaches from Tennessee, West Virginia and Richmond.

With National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and the NCAA’s contact period ongoing until Sunday, it is an exciting time for the state-champion Cartersville High football team’s top recruits.

“[The winter contact period this year] has been busier than usual,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said. “Some of it has to do with Avery [Showell] and Trey [Creamer] both kind of being up in the air and undecided, so guys have been coming in here and trying to get on those guys and maybe catch anybody that’s falling through the cracks.”

While recent Clemson commit and consensus No. 1 junior prospect Trevor Lawrence was undoubtedly a reason Swinney and Clemson quarterback coach Brandon Streeter visited Thursday, there are other schools who have been checking in on the wealth of talent at Cartersville over the past few weeks.

“Just seeing grades, and probably a good bit of it was for Trevor, just that he would know that he was here,” King said of Swinney and the top coaches visiting Cartersville. “They always ask about the 2018 and 2019 guys you got coming through.”

Along with the continued pursuit of Lawrence, there have been several other recruiting developments over the last few weeks:

• Avery Showell is committed to Georgia Tech and is likely to sign on National Signing Day on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Cartersville High Media Center.

• Trey Creamer is no longer committed to Minnesota and is visiting the Big Ten’s Rutgers this weekend after visiting Iowa last weekend.

• E.J. Turner received a scholarship offer from Rutgers on Tuesday, a week after picking up his first offer from Kansas State. The offers started rolling in a little earlier than expected for the talented junior receiver.

“You really kind of expect some of those guys to pick him up during the spring,” King said of Turner’s recruitment. “So because they start picking him up now, it’ll just be a little bit busier for him in the spring because some people have already offered him.”

• Senior defensive back Trase Fezzia looks like he will be signing with Ellsworth Community College on National Signing Day. Senior all-state defensive lineman Torrian Scrutchins may also be joining Fezzia at the junior college program that has won two NJCAA national championships.

• Brandon Wade received an offer from Advanced Prep Academy in Florida on Wednesday. Wade is one of several seniors who may sign on Feb. 1, including Antoine Jefferson, Xavior Coaxum and Dalen Curtis.

• Junior kicker Jonathan Cruz received his first scholarship offer from Austin Peay on Tuesday. Austin Peay is where 2016 Cartersville graduates Tyler Reed and Terrius Callahan are currently freshmen.

While the first offer is a milestone in Cruz’s career, it is only a matter of time before more start rolling in.

“I think so,” King said when asked if the Austin Peay offer was the first of many for Cruz. “[Austin Peay] knows that. The guy at Austin Peay, I coached with at Jacksonville State, coach [Max] Thurmond. He came in and he said, ‘Look, I’m just coming by to offer your kicker.’ He said, ‘I want to be the first. Let him remember his first.’ So it’ll start happing for [Cruz]. I don’t know when. Kicking for recruiting is a little bit different animal. A lot depends on if they have a scholarship for a kicker that year or what their needs are. So that thing’s kind of tricky.”

• Senior outside linebacker Trevor Lowe is no longer committed to Furman. Lowe committed to Furman in November, but a new coaching staff came in after former head coach Bruce Fowler was fired and pulled the offer.

Lowe’s recruitment status is now up in the air.

“I don’t like it, but it happens. It’s a dirty business,” King said of Furman pulling the offer. “That was a rough one, so we’re working to find something for him late in the game. He’s too good of player not to find somewhere.”

Holton commits to Davidson

While coaches from some of the best football schools in the country visited Cartersville Thursday, senior middle linebacker Sean Holton is more interested in one of the best academic schools in the country.

Holton verbally committed to play for Davidson College Monday after visiting over the weekend.

“One of the big reasons was the education at Davidson is world-class,” Holton said. “The coaches kept in constant contact with me, so I knew that I was high on their recruiting board. Those were two of the big reasons why I chose Davidson.”

Davidson is the No. 9 liberal arts college in the country, according to U.S. News.

“Man, that’s phenomenal,” King said of Holton’s commitment. “If he goes up there and gets an education from Davidson like I know he’ll do, and have a great football career, he’ll be taken care of for the rest of his life.”

Davidson was Holton’s first offer back in the summer. He later added offers from Morehead State, Stetson, Tusculum and Methodist, but he said the choice to sign with Davidson was an easy one.

“I only took the one [visit]. I knew pretty early on that I was probably going to end up at Davidson and the visit sealed the deal,” Holton said. “The campus was beautiful. I got to meet and hang out with some of the current players and some of the recruits that have since committed to play, started forming relationships and bonds with some of the players on the team and the coaches.”

Davidson is not only a good fit for Holton academically, but he’ll fit in well with the team’s defensive scheme as a hybrid linebacker/safety.

Davidson is a Division-I FCS program in the Pioneer Football League.

Holton is likely to sign on National Signing Day, which will be yet another opportunity to celebrate the team’s recent run of success by sending several players from Cartersville’s all-time winningest class off to college.

“It’s still a little surreal. It’s kind of hard to believe that we were able to go back-to-back,” he said of the state championships. “It’s definitely a great feeling to know we’re one of the few teams in Georgia to ever have accomplished that feat.”