The Georgia Highlands baseball program has only known one head coach in its three-year history, but that will change this year.

Dash O’Neill took over from Mike Marra in the summer of 2016 after Marra, who had been with the program since its inception, moved on to take the head job at Hiram High School.

The Chargers are kicking off their season next Friday, Feb. 3, against Chattanooga Tech at LakePoint, and O’Neill will be hoping to continue the success that Marra had in that brief time.

“It’s been going very well,” O’Neill said. “I think that we have improved tremendously since the fall, we have a lot of guys that have been here that have made big strides, and we’ve been able to get some key transfers that I think are going to help us a lot.”

The Chargers will be led by what O’Neill called “the most athletic infield” in the GCAA. Returning sophomore, power hitter and Georgia State signee Brandon Bell starts at third, with freshman Grant Bodison at shortstop.

“According to Perfect Game he’s the No. 22 juco prospect in the country and, according to some other publications, he’s as high as 16,” O’Neill said about Bodison. “He’s a top-flight player, he’s the most athletic player in the league.”

The right side of the infield will also be well-stocked for the Chargers, with sophomores Israel Zackery and Nick Fink at second and first base, respectively.

They’ll also run an experienced platoon at catcher, with sophomores Evan Mask and Caleb McElwany, a Mercer transfer, splitting duties behind the plate.

“[McElwany] is a left-handed bat and maybe is a little bit more of an offensive type of catcher, [Mask] is a right-handed hitter who’s a terrific defensive catcher,” O’Neill said.

The outfield will be anchored by sophomore Devin Bilardello, a good defender in center, while utility man John White will also see time there, among other places, as O’Neill tries to get his potent bat on the field.

On the mound, Highlands will be looking for returning sophomores Sam Sowerbrower and Colby Taylor to start the important games.

“[Sowerbrower] is a lefty that just throws nothing but strikes and works fast and is a competitor, and [Taylor’s] a power righty that has enough oomph to throw it by you and a plus breaking ball that he can strike some guys out with,” was O’Neill’s scouting report.

Behind those two, O’Neill also mentioned freshman righties Drew Wilson and Matt Norton, the latter of whom transferred from Kennesaw State.

Also of note on the pitching staff is sophomore righty Bradley Hood, a Cass alum who’ll be the lone Bartow product on the Chargers’ roster this year.

Altogether, O’Neill thinks that it adds up to a balanced team that can win in a lot of different ways.

That might be important, because as usual, Highlands will face a tough schedule.

“Last year, when you look at the standings, you had Darton at the top and then everybody else, all seven remaining teams were within two games of first place,” O’Neill said. “It’s a very competitive league and I think our schedule is tough, we don’t really have any cookies in there.”

The Chargers can’t wait to get after it, though, and neither can their new coach, who’s been in charge for almost a full offseason and is excited to see his team finally take the field.

“You get started on August 15th and you spend day after day after day building up towards this moment,” O’Neill said. “These guys have bought in and they’ve given me their very best effort, and I’m excited to put them on the field and see them play against somebody else in a game that counts in the standings.”