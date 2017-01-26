The Cass girls basketball team beat Rome 61-57 Thursday to stay ahead of the Lady Wolves in their dogfight for third place in Region 7-AAAAA.

Jana Morning had 19 points and Kyla Michienzi 16 for the Lady Colonels, who moved to 10-3 in the region, just ahead of 8-4 Rome. Carrollton, at 11-0, and Villa Rica, at 11-2, lead the region.

Cass will have to play Carrollton twice to end their region schedule after playing 1-11 Woodland on Friday, but Rome will similarly have to face Villa Rica twice still, meaning the Lady Colonels likely clinched third in the region Thursday.

It didn’t come easily, though.

Cass led 19-12 after the first quarter but couldn’t extend that advantage, leading 37-31 at halftime.

The third quarter really got Cass fans sweating, as Rome closed the gap nearly all the way to trail just 48-47 after three, but the Lady Colonels scored just enough in the fourth to pull it out.

Payton Stoddard also scored in double figures for Cass with 10, while Chanel Clemmons had eight and Esmeralda Thomas had seven.

The Lady Colonels will host Woodland today at 7 p.m.

Cass boys 49, Rome 41

Ashton Burley had 15 points to lead the Cass boys in a 49-41 win against Rome Thursday.

The Colonels (16-6, 10-3) came back from a 24-16 halftime deficit by outscoring the Wolves 17-6 in the third quarter to take a 33-30 lead and then pulled away further in the fourth thanks to C.J. Bennett’s eight in the quarter.

Bennett finished with 12, as did Ian Whittington, who had eight of his own to key the third-quarter rally.

The win pushed the Colonels to 10-3 in Region 7-AAAAA, just percentage points behind 9-2 Carrollton and Kell in first place.

They’ll host Woodland today at 8:30 p.m. before finishing up their regular season by playing Carrollton twice.

Darlington 53, Excel girls 31

Rylie Boston scored 12 points, but Excel (10-6, 6-4) lost at Darlington 53-31 Thursday.

Darlington went into the game ranked No. 9 in the GHSA Class A rankings for private schools and is undefeated in Region 6-A so far this year.

Boston scored all 12 of her points in the second half, but was the only Lady Eagle to score in double figures.

Landry McCollum added six and was the next-highest scorer.

Darlington outscored Excel 24-8 in the first quarter and coasted from there.

The Lady Eagles host Gordon Lee today at 6 p.m.