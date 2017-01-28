Josie Summerville scored 15 points, but the Adairsville Lady Tigers were outclassed by Haralson County Friday in an 81-36 loss.

The first quarter was a barnburner, as Summerville scored six points and Emily Collum hit two 3s to match her for Adairsville (7-15, 2-9), but Haralson County was on a whole other level, scoring 39 points in the quarter to Adairsville’s 19.

Haralson’s Tori Causey had 17 points in the first quarter alone and finished with 29.

Summerville put in seven of Adairsville’s eight points in the third quarter, but it was nowhere close to what was needed to get back in the game.

Collum, despite not scoring after the first quarter, was the second-leading scorer for the Lady Tigers with six, and Nakiyah Washington and Havyn Isaac had five apiece.

Adairsville plays at Christian Heritage today at 6 p.m.

Gordon Lee 45, Excel girls 29

The Excel girls couldn’t get much going on offense Friday against Gordon Lee, scoring just 11 points in the first half and falling 45-29.

Whitney Harris scored 10 points for the Lady Eagles (10-7, 6-5), but didn’t score until the second quarter as Excel fell behind 11-6 after one.

Harris hit the first of her two 3s in the second quarter, but her four points was the bulk of Excel’s five in the period as Gordon Lee went up 25-11 at halftime.

The second half wasn’t much better, as the Lady Eagles’ 11 points in the fourth quarter marked their best effort of the day.

Brighton McCollum had nine points for Excel, while Kalli Beth Scheff finished with five.

The Lady Eagles next play on Tuesday when they host Darlington at 6 p.m.