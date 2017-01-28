Bartow County rivals Cass and Woodland locked up in a tight defensive battle Friday night, with the Colonels coming out on top 41-35 on their senior night.

Woodland’s Hunter Johnson hit a deep 3 for a 26-24 lead with 3:40 left in the third quarter, but after a free throw, Cass’ Ashton Burley drove baseline for a layup and a 27-26 lead that the Colonels (17-6, 11-3) would never relinquish.

Burley scored 13 points with seven rebounds and four assists for Cass.

“He’s best when there’s some energy in the room,” Cass coach David Brock said about Burley. “Whether it’s a county rival or he’s kind of from Rome, so he plays well in those games, but he needs something to feed off of. You never doubt him in those games.”

He and C.J. Bennett, who had 10, each hit a 3 in the opening quarter as Cass took an 8-7 lead after one.

It was 20-14, the Colonels still leading, at halftime, as each team seemed content to slow the game down.

“[Woodland] did a good job today of running some stuff and grinding the game like we do,” Brock said. “It’s two similar teams playing.”

Woodland (1-18, 0-13) started out the third quarter very well, and Johnson’s 3 from well behind the arc at the top of the key gave them the lead.

The Wildcats had lost at home to Cass on Jan. 3 by a margin of 46-29, but served notice that they were going to be sticking around in this one.

“I thought we did a lot of good things,” Woodland coach Colman Roberts said. “We ran a high-low [offense], and we have to tweak some things, but I’m proud of them, they played hard.”

Woodland did that, even as Cass extended the lead in the fourth, and could have gotten back to within a single possession midway through the quarter when Cass’ Ian Whittington missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with a 37-32 lead.

But all four Wildcats were asleep at the switch, and Burley, the lone Colonel in the lane, went up for an uncontested putback as the Woodland players just stood there. That made it 39-32 and effectively ended the game.

“He does some savvy stuff like that,” Brock said. “I can’t take credit for that one.”

Mark Chester added eight points for the Colonels, while Justice Carter led Woodland with 11.

Justice Hayes had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Wildcats, while Jaylen Ballard had seven points.

Cass will close with two games next week against region leader Carrollton, while Woodland plays a non-region game at Rockmart today.