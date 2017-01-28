A barrage of second-quarter 3s was enough for the Cass girls basketball team to pull away and beat county rival Woodland 45-29 Friday night.

The Lady Colonels (18-4, 11-3) hit four 3s in the period to build a double-digit lead and held on to it for the win on a ceremony-filled night.

Esmeralda Thomas and Jana Morning were recognized for senior night, and Morning was further honored for her accomplishment of reaching 1,000 career points, a mark she hit last week.

Woodland (1-18, 1-12) certainly didn’t make it easy to celebrate. The Lady Wildcats have won just once all year but have been improving rapidly, and led 8-7 after the first quarter behind Lexie Robinson’s four points.

“You’ve got to give Woodland a lot of credit,” Cass coach Burt Jackson said. “They had a good game plan, they purposefully slowed us down, and we weren’t making as many shots as we usually do.”

The second quarter was when Cass’ shooters started to lock in. Thomas, who finished with 10 points on her senior night, hit back-to-back 3s to start it.

She then found Kyla Michienzi, who racked up a team-high 11 points in the game, for another.

“I felt like [Thomas] played a pretty good overall ballgame,” Jackson said. “10 points, she was very physical, very active, a couple of steals.”

Sharia Wade capped the shooting spree with a triple of her own, and Cass went into halftime ahead 25-14.

Woodland’s defense came back just as suddenly in the third quarter as it left in the second, with the Lady Wildcats holding Cass to just four points in the period.

Unfortunately, they could only manage six points of their own in the quarter, and Cass led 29-20 going to the fourth.

Payton Stoddard then scored all eight of her points in the final period for Cass to put the game away. Stoddard added nine rebounds and three blocks to her point total, and Lyric Curtis chipped in five points.

Morning scored just two after being honored, but Jackson thought that didn’t accurately capture her performance.

“Even though [Morning] didn’t score a lot, she still made everybody else around her better,” Jackson said. “They’re so worried about her that they’re leaving other people open.”

For Woodland, Robinson put up 11 points and nine rebounds, and Madgie Robinson scored nine points. Carli Clymer had seven points and five rebounds as those three accounted for 27 of Woodland’s 29.

Cass will finish up with a home-and-away series against Carrollton, the No. 1 seed in the region, next week. Both teams are already locked into their playoff seeding, with the Lady Colonels taking the No. 3 seed.

Woodland will play at Rockmart today.