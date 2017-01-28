The turnout of the crowd at the Storm Center and the energy in the building said it all. Friday’s matchup between No. 4-ranked Sandy Creek and No. 8-ranked Cartersville was the biggest game of the year so far for the Canes.

In the end, Cartersville was able to bounce back after losing a double-digit fourth quarter lead and made the crucial plays down the stretch to win an overtime thriller, 94-88.

“It was, without a doubt, the biggest game of the year,” Cartersville head coach Mike Tobin said. “We battled. It was so fun to see.”

Cartersville came into Friday one game behind Sandy Creek for the second position in the Region 7-AAAA standings. The Canes lost in another dramatic finish earlier in the year at Sandy Creek.

With the win, Cartersville is now tied for the No. 2 spot in the region, which is critical

because the top two teams in the region get first-round byes in the region tournament and an automatic bid to state.

With playoff implications on the line, there was drama until the final buzzer. The deciding play was Jaylon Pugh’s driving and-1 to break a tie and put the Canes up by a score of 89-86 with 1:30 left in overtime. From there, Cartersville got a defensive stop and Trase Fezzia made 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute.

Pugh finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds.

“That was a huge play,” Tobin said Pugh’s and-1. “What he’s improved on so much is, instead of hanging out on the perimeter, he’s attacking. And that was a huge play. He’s a guy we want on the line when the game is on the line.”

Cartersville led by a score of 62-52 after three, but Sandy Creek grabbed 10 offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter to help narrow the lead to four points with 50 seconds remaining. From there, another offensive putback and a Cartersville turnover directly under the hoop with 50 seconds left led to a layup and tied the game at 80.

“We were gassed,” Tobin said of Sandy Creek outscoring Cartersville 28-18 in the fourth. “If you look at us, we were dying. We were extremely tired. We sucked it up and it was fun to see.”

The Canes had a chance to win the game in regulation with a pair of free throws with 3.8 seconds left, but both free throws were missed to send the game into overtime.

The game remained tight throughout overtime, with neither team taking more than a three-point advantage until Cartersville pulled it out it the waning moments.

Fezzia scored five points in the overtime and Pugh had six in the extra session.

Sandy Creek led for just 15 seconds in the overtime period, the first lead for the Patriots since the first quarter. Cartersville was able to maintain the advantage through the first three quarters after a 25-9 run in a six-minute stretch in the second quarter. Pugh got hot from 3 and made two near the end of the second, and he had 11 in the quarter.

Despite Sandy Creek’s lineup featuring three players 6-foot-7 or taller, a scrappy Cartersville managed to keep up with the Patriots on the boards and only got outrebounded 14-12 in the first half. The Canes also forced 13 Sandy Creek turnovers in the half.

“What I was so pleased about, we did so much of a better job—still wasn’t great, but 100 percent better than it was [the first game at] at Sandy Creek—was our box-outs,” Tobin said. “You look at the lineup, they go 6-7, 6-7, 6-8. We’re giving up three or four inches to every one of them.”

Cartersville was able to mitigate the rebounding advantage thanks to its guards helping out. Junior T.J. Horton had four offensive rebounds in the game, and had a particularly big third quarter. Horton made two nice driving layups, put back an offensive rebound and hit a 3 to score nine points in the third. He also hit Isaac Gridley on two beautiful drive-and-dishes underneath the basket for layups. Gridley scored nine of his 15 points in the third quarter to extend a 40-33 halftime advantage to 62-52 entering the fourth.

Horton finished with 20 points.

Despite Cartersville going 8-for-10 from the free throw line, the fourth quarter belonged to Sandy Creek as K.J. Wilkins scored 11 of his team’s 28 points in the fourth to send it to overtime.

Ultimately, Sandy Creek’s comeback would just delay the inevitable, as the Canes made waves around the state with the win over the No. 4 team in Class 4A, and set themselves up for possibly securing a state-playoff berth before the region tournament.

“It’s huge. We’re still fighting for a 1- or 2-seed,” Tobin said. “Obviously, that’s a huge game.”

Cartersville is now 15-4 on the year, 6-2 in region play, and will take on Chapel Hill on senior night today at 7 p.m. in the Storm Center.