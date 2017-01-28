With about 20 seconds left in the game and the Cartersville High girls basketball team down by three points Friday night to No. 8 Sandy Creek, Camila Rodriguez went sprawling into the cheerleaders underneath the basket for an offensive rebound.

Rodriguez saved the ball from going out of bounds, and the ball wound up in the hands of senior Caroline Bagwell. Bagwell took a 3-pointer from the wing, and nailed it with 17.2 seconds left to tie the game at 32.

On Sandy Creek’s ensuing possession, A’mya Davis stole the ball and was fouled with a just a few ticks left on the clock, sinking both free throws and securing a big 34-32 upset win at the Storm Center.

“We put Caroline in for a reason. She’s a 3-point specialist,” Cartersville head coach Cindy Moore said after the game. “We have been coming in at 6 o’clock every Thursday to work on shooting. We’ve known for four years that [Bagwell] has that in her. But Caroline’s a shooter. That’s what you want—a senior at home hitting a big shot like that. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Sandy Creek was the No. 2 team in Region 7-AAAA entering Friday, while Cartersville was in last place after losing several close games in heartbreaking fashion.

“We needed it on so many levels,” Moore said of the big win. “We just played a good basketball game, playing a team like that who’s No. 2 in the region. It’s so good for all the factors—region win, the kids played hard, just a quality win.”

It took a complete team effort.

In addition to Rodriguez’s hustle play and Bagwell’s 3-point shot (her only points of the night), Madison McKinney scored 11 points, while Monica Motuba scored nine and took three charges.

Two of Motuba’s charges came late in the game to foul Sandy Creek players out.

“I can’t say enough about the effort, the focus,” Moore said. “Defensively, holding them to 32 when they scored 65 at their place, we won the ballgame on the defensive end.”

The Lady Canes’ defense held Sandy Creek to one point in the first quarter, but Cartersville did not score more than nine points in any quarter until the fourth, failing to pull away.

With four minutes in the fourth quarter, Sandy Creek took a seven-point lead, and it appeared the ranked team and heavy favorite would indeed pull the game out.

However, McKinney was able to score on a nice move down low, Motuba added a bucket of her own, and Bagwell hit the shot of the year to help the Lady Canes pull off the improbable comeback.

“That’s an awesome win. It means so much for so many reasons as far as being a quality win in the region that’ll help you when it comes region tourney time,” Moore said. “It’s just tremendous confidence for our girls to know that you can play with anybody.”

Cartersville is now 8-12 overall and 2-6 in region play.

The team will face Chapel Hill today at home, the first of four more region games to end the season.