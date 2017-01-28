The Cartersville Lady Canes hit two 3s right off the bat in Saturday’s home game against Chapel Hill to take a 6-3 lead. Unfortunately, their early sweet shooting was about as good as it would get for Cartersville, as the Lady Canes (8-13, 2-7) fell 57-38 to Chapel Hill.

“They put some pressure on us and I don’t think we handled it very well,” Cartersville coach Cindy Moore said.

Madison McKinney hit the first of those early treys, assisted to Kimora McClinic for the second, and led Cartersville with 13 points, adding six rebounds.

The Lady Canes just didn’t have an answer for Chapel Hill’s 1-2 punch of Breanna Stephens and Alexia Wallace, which has guided the Lady Panthers to first place in Region 5-AAAA.

Wallace scored 19 with six rebounds, five assists, and five steals, while Stephens scored 21, 17 of those in the first half.

Stephens single-handedly eclipsed Cartersville’s hot start with three 3s of her own on her way to 13 points in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers took a 17-10 lead after one.

“[Stephens] is probably the best player in the region, in my opinion,” Moore said. “She can do so much, makes good decisions, and it’s hard to keep her in front of you.”

The second quarter was even worse for Cartersville, as the Lady Canes managed just four points in the period and trailed 32-14 at halftime.

McKinney (six) and Monica Motuba (four) combined for 10 points in the third for Cartersville, but Wallace, after playing second fiddle to Stephens in the first, broke out with 11 points of her own in the quarter and Chapel Hill led 49-26 after three.

After a huge win over No. 4-ranked Sandy Creek the night before, the final was tough for the Lady Canes.

“Obviously when you have a huge emotional win and you come back the next day, you want to carry over from that, but [Chapel Hill] is a good team” Moore said. “They can beat you in so many ways.”

Camila Rodriguez had six points and five rebounds, Motuba had four and seven, and point guard A’mya Davis led the team with eight boards.

The Lady Canes won’t play again until next Thursday, when they host LaGrange.