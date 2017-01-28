The Cartersville boys were coming off probably their most draining game of the season Saturday, a grueling 94-88 overtime win over Sandy Creek the night before. They didn’t let off the pedal at all though, easily handling Chapel Hill, 83-57.

“You’re always concerned about [a letdown] because we were obviously jacked to play a very good team [Friday] night,” Cartersville coach Mike Tobin said. “I was pleased with their effort, but you’re always concerned about that after a big win.”

Jaylon Pugh starred with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and T.J. Horton added a double-double for the Canes (16-4, 7-2) with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Pugh made three 3-pointers in the first quarter, the first a wide-open corner shot—almost a layup for him—after Chapel Hill lost track of the sniper.

With an easy one to get him started, Pugh then made his next two 3s from deep beyond the arc, giving him nine points in the quarter altogether.

Isaac Gridley added five, and the Canes went to the second quarter ahead 25-18, an effort coach Tobin wasn’t fully pleased with.

“I think we played much better defense, except for that first quarter,” Tobin said.

Cartersville did tighten up the defense in the second quarter, holding the Panthers to just nine points—half their first-quarter total—to take a 42-27 halftime lead.

The Canes cruised from there, putting up 30 points in the third with seven Canes scoring, led by Pugh’s eight.

That was essentially the last meaningful action for him, as both teams closed most of the game with backups in.

“Our biggest thing is I think we’re starting to play together as a team, passing the ball around, getting the ball moving,” Cartersville coach Mike Tobin said. “Now we’ve got about five to six weeks under our belt playing together, so we’re starting to catch up to the other teams.”

JaCorey Johns, who started and finished with nine points and four rebounds, did add a little jolt of excitement to the proceedings in the fourth when he filled the lane on a fast break, got the ball on the right side, and went up for a dunk that would have brought the house down—only to slam it off the back iron.

Gridley had 13 points and five rebounds for Cartersville, while JKobe Orr finished with eight and eight.

Cartersville’s Region 5-AAAA was shaken up by another result Saturday, as Sandy Creek welcomed first-place LaGrange and blew out the Grangers, 85-63.

That leaves previously unbeaten LaGrange clinging to first place by one game in the loss column over Sandy Creek and Cartersville, both 7-2.

As luck would have it, Cartersville’s next game is against the Grangers, when they host the first-place team next Thursday.

A win, assuming Sandy Creek handles their business, would leave a three-way tie at the top of the region.