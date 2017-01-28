Rockmart 38, Woodland girls 32

A busy week of basketball that saw the Woodland High girls basketball team play four games in five days came to an end on Saturday.

It was an important week with the Lady Wildcats picking up their first win of the season Wednesday, and they almost won again Saturday.

However, a poor fourth quarter resulted in a 38-32 loss at Rockmart.

Woodland entered the final period with a 25-24 lead after outscoring Rockmart 18-10 in the third quarter.

Lexie Robinson went off in the third with four 3-pointers and went 2-for-2 from the free throw line for 14 of her team-high 19 points.

Madgie Robinson added a 3 and a free throw in the third after going scoreless in the first half. Madgie Robinson kept it going in the fourth quarter by scoring six more points, as she finished with 10 for the game.

Unfortunately for Woodland, no other Lady ’Cat scored a field goal in the fourth quarter, while Rockmart put up 14 points in the final stanza to pull away for the win.

Madison Davis scored six of her game-high 21 points in the fourth for Rockmart.

Woodland struggled to score and fell behind early in the game. Woodland made only three free throws and trailed Rockmart by a score of 6-3 after one.

Another poor-shooting second quarter left the Lady ’Cats behind 14-7 at halftime. The third-quarter rally got Woodland back in the game, but it was not to be, as the Lady Wildcats fall to 1-19 on the season.

Saturday’s game was not a region contest, and Woodland has three games next week against region foes to try and improve the team’s standing before the region tournament.

Christian Heritage 61, Adairsville girls 42

It was a promising beginning for the Adairsville High girls basketball team Saturday at Christian Heritage. The Lady Tigers led by a score of 13-6 after one quarter and went into halftime tied at 23.

However, Adairsville could not keep up with Christian Heritage’s high-scoring offensive attack in the second half, as the Lady Tigers fell by a final of 61-42.

Adairsville’s Havyn Isaac came out and hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter, while the defense held Christian Heritage to just two second-quarter field goals.

Christian Heritage would begin its onslaught in that second period, though, scoring 17 points. Adairsville tried to counter with two baskets by each Emily Collum and Nakiyah Washington, but it was not enough to hold the lead and the score was even at halftime.

Christian Heritage would go on to score 22 points in the third quarter, including a combined four 3s by Madison Brown and Ashlyn Clements.

Washington kept the Lady Tigers in the game as she had 11 of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter, but Christian Heritage led 45-37 after three.

Adairsville scored just five points in the fourth quarter, one of which was Isaac’s third 3 of the game. Christian Heritage scored 16 more points in the period, however, to pull away.

Adairsville falls to 7-16 overall with the non-region loss, and will return to Region 6-AAA play at home against Sonoraville on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers currently sit one game behind Sonoraville in last place in the South sub-region with two games left in the regular season.