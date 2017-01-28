The Cartersville High school wrestling team will send 11 wrestlers to Woodward Academy next weekend for the sectionals.

The Canes had a strong showing at the area traditional tournament Saturday, led by Jonathan De La Cruz winning the 220-pound weight class.

Cartersville placed fourth in the area as a team with 140 points.

While De La Cruz was the only area champ, two more wrestlers placed second, three more placed third and five placed fourth.

Cartersville also will have two alternates at sectionals.

Robby Earick in the 132-pound weight class and Carlos Aborresco at 170 placed second; A.J. Scott at 120, Jabril Williams at 152 and Rafael Lopez at heavyweight placed third; Caz Smith at 106, Braden Durocher at 126, Edwin Balderas at 160, Desmond Winters at 182 and Ryan Hardesty at 195 placed fourth.

In addition to the wrestlers who placed in the top four to earn a bid to Woodward Academy, Will Simmons at 138 and Bryson Rodgers at 145 will be alternates after their fifth-place finishes.