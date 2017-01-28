RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Woodland's Jesus Montero pins a wrestler during the area traditional tournament at Carrollton High Saturday. Montero placed first in the 120-pound weight class and the Wildcats were crowned area champs, while Cass placed second. Both teams will send 11 wrestlers to sectionals next weekend at Buford High.

The Woodland and Cass high school wrestling teams were expected to finish 1-2 in the Area 7-AAAAA traditional tournament Saturday at Carrollton.

The only question was, how many wrestlers would they each advance to sectionals next week to better position themselves for a traditional state-title run?

After Woodland won the tournament and Cass placed second, each advancing 11 wrestlers to sectionals, both Woodland coach Adrian Tramutola and Cass coach D.L. Koontz feel optimistic about their team’s standing moving forward.

“Everybody who we thought we’d get out, got out,” Tramutola said. “So I think we’re in good shape still.”

“It’s going to be tough, that’s for sure, but it’s what we’ve prepared all season long for,” Koontz said of sectionals at Buford High next weekend. “Taking 11 guys to sectionals, the same guys are going to go to battle up against each other again, and then we’re going to add another three areas.”

Woodland won the tournament with a score of 213.5, followed by Cass with 196, and Carrollton placed third with 167 points.

Both Woodland and Cass were short of a full 14-man lineup because of injuries. Woodland advanced 11 of its 12 wrestlers with one alternate and had nine finalists Saturday.

Cass sent all 11 of its wrestlers that were able to compete to sectionals with four winners and eight finalists.

For Woodland, Kyle Gollhofer placed first in the 113-pound weight class, Jesus Montero placed first at 120, Vinny Rosati first at 126, Dawson Woods first at 132 and Cody Cochran first at 152.

Gavin Nix placed second at 106, as did Kyle Veley at 138, Jacob Frye at 170 and Hunter Hardin at 220.

Christian Fisher also will advance to sectionals with his fourth-place finish at 160, and Kurtis Feanny will do the same at heavyweight.

“We had high expectations for all of our guys going in, but Vinny Rosati went 3-0 with three pins,” Tramutola said. “He was coming off a win in the state duals over the Buford kid who pinned us earlier in the year. He’s just really firing on all cylinders right now. Jesus Montero looked good. Jacob Frye was the 4-seed, and he pinned a defending state placer.”

For Cass, Jaylen Callahan placed first at 145 pounds, as did Houston Jones at 170, Tripp Breeden at 220 and Seven Richards at heavyweight.

Second-place finishers included Ben Mills, Alex Depasquale, Kendall Arnold and Chance Scrutchins. Rett Moore and Reed Davis placed third in their respective weight classes, while Nick Mills placed fourth.

“For us, we finished 30 points ahead of Carrollton, so they all did a great job because they were bonusing all the way through, which is big, especially in a tournament,” Koontz said. “We were teching and pinning all the way through. There were only a couple of matches the whole tournament that we didn’t get a bonus point in. So they really all wrestled great.”