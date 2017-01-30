It was a tumultuous recruitment for Cartersville football standout Trey Creamer, one that did not take off until the spring of his junior year.

Then, after he originally committed to Minnesota in December, the Golden Gophers underwent a coaching change.

After decommitting from Minnesota just a couple of weeks ahead of the Feb. 1 signing day, Creamer added a few new offers and compacted a long process into just two weeks, with some new schools in the mix.

Now, Creamer appears to have found the college program he intends to take his talents to. He verbally committed to Iowa Monday night, and announced via Twitter that he plans to sign to the Hawkeyes on Wednesday.

Creamer had been considering Rutgers as well, and went on a visit there over the weekend.

He took all five of his official visits, including one to Iowa on Jan. 20.

A running back and cornerback for the back-to-back state champion Cartersville Hurricanes, Creamer was the 2016 Daily Tribune News Offensive Player of the Year, an all-state selection by both the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Georgia Sports Writers Association, and a first-team all-region defensive back.

He totalled 818 rushing yards on 139 carries (5.9 yards per attempt) and 39 receptions for 566 yards (14.5) as a senior. He also had 20 rushing and five receiving touchdowns.