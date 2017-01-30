Woodland senior baseball players Cauy Williams and Hunter Reaid are polar opposites as baseball players. Williams is listed at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, has a power arm and home-run pop in his swing.

Reaid, on the other hand, is a quick, gritty, multi-positional defensive player. He’s under 6-feet-tall, with a line drive approach, and does all the little things to help his team win.

While Williams and Reaid are very different players, they share a love for baseball, playing the sport year-round, and have had a dream to play in college since they were young.

On Friday, the two very different players got to enjoy reaching their very similar goal together, as Williams signed to South Carolina Upstate and Reaid signed to Shorter during a ceremony at Woodland High.

“Since about 5-, 6-years-old, it’s been my No. 1 goal since then,” Williams said of signing to play college baseball.

“I started playing baseball since I was 3,” Reaid said. “I’ve always just wanted to take it as far as I can take it.”

The signings make it five for the Wildcats’ 2017 class. Trent Harrison and Brandon Allen signed to Georgia Highlands, while Noah Ludy signed to Jefferson Davis.

South Carolina Upstate is a Division-I program in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Williams caught the attention of the coaching staff with a workout at Kennesaw State in November. He threw a hitless inning during the showcase, and then was offered a scholarship in December. He committed in January after a visit.

Williams also had offers from junior colleges in Florida and South Carolina, but said SC Upstate “felt like home.”

“It felt like the right fit with me, so I went with it,” Williams said.

Reaid was noticed by Shorter at a camp. He kept in touch with assistant coach Frank Suarez, and was offered on a visit in October.

Reaid wanted to stay close to home and considered Reinhardt, but ultimately said signing with Shorter was an easy decision because of the people associated with the program.

“I really enjoyed the coaches and the few camps that I went to,” Reaid said. “Some of the players were out there helping out and I really liked them.”

Both Williams and Reaid have been major contributors over the years for the Woodland baseball program.

Williams has hit five home runs in his career so far and has started the majority of the games since he was a freshman either as a catcher, pitcher or first base.

He has established a penchant for hitting dingers against Cass. He hit a grand slam as a sophomore against the county and region rival. The next season, he hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning against Cass in the first game of a three-game sweep.

As a pitcher, Williams has run his fastball up to 91 miles per hour, according to Perfect Game, and has struck out 65 batters in 68.2 innings in his career.

As Williams heads into his senior season, first-year head coach Colby Coursey expects big things from his big right-hander.

“Cauy definitely is a great talent, live arm,” Coursey said. “I look at him as a starter pitching and possibly closing games in tight spots, too. We’re definitely looking at him at first base and he has a good stick, too, a lot of pop.”

Reaid has been on of Woodland’s batting leaders over the past two seasons. He hit .286 as a freshman, .348 as a sophomore and .299 as a junior. He’s always reached base frequently as well, registering a .420 or better on-base percentage in each of his three seasons.

Reaid primarily played shortstop last year for the Wildcats, but said he was recruited as a catcher to Shorter, a Division-II program in the Gulf South Conference.

“Old school, hard-nosed, does every little thing right on the field,” Reaid’s travel ball coach, Danny Pralgo, said. “He’s not the biggest kid out there, not necessarily the strongest, but he’s a coach’s dream. He’s the first one there, last one to leave, unbelievable defensive catcher. Every at-bat is a good at-bat. He’s a great line-drive guy.”

Pralgo coaches with the 643 DP travel ball organization, and both Williams and Reaid excelled for 643 this summer and fall on the travel ball circuit. Williams was named to five Perfect Game all-tournament teams this year, while Reaid has been named to two.

The duo will look to continue their strong play from the fall season into the spring season for the Wildcats, and they will undoubtedly be two of Woodland’s top players. Coursey said they have established themselves as leaders of the team with baseball season just a couple of weeks away.

“Definitely, these two have stepped up into leadership roles,” Coursey said of Williams and Reaid. “We have goals that we set for the season, reaching the playoffs, competing and possibly winning the region championship. These two, along with the other three we have signed, they want to take account of the program and be leaders.”