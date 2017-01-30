It’s a busy time for college sports, with basketball and wrestling still going strong and the spring track and tennis seasons just starting. This week’s Bartow alumni check-up features swimmer Elise Hart and pole vaulter Samantha Patterson each winning events, Peyton Gollhofer holding down Ball State tennis’ No. 1 singles spot and a marathon effort from A.J. Mosby on the basketball court.

BASKETBALL

Sydney Boyd (Brewton Parker So., Woodland) — Boyd played 11 minutes with two points and one rebound in a loss at Loyola-New Orleans last Thursday, then played 15 minutes with four points and a rebound the next day in a loss to Mobile. Boyd is averaging 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds a game.

Emmanuel Holloway (UU Korihait Uusikaupunki (Finland Korisliiga), Woodland) — Holloway had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists last Wednesday as last-place Korihait fell narrowly to Lapua. He then struggled, as did his whole team, in a blowout loss to Nokia Saturday, scoring just four points with five rebounds.

A.J. Mosby (Alcorn State Jr., Cartersville) — Mosby put up 10 points, three assists and a team-high seven rebounds last Monday in a 81-70 win over Alabama A&M. He then made 4-of-8 3-pointers for 12 points, adding four rebounds and a team-high four assists Saturday in a win over Southern.

Mosby played all 40 minutes in the Southern game, showing how much the Braves coaches trust him. He is now averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and a team-high 2.8 assists a game.

Adrian Rodgers (Malbas Oresund Malmo (Swedish Basketligan, Cartersville native) — Rodgers had nine points and six assists last Tuesday as Malbas lost to Umea, and then had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in another big loss to Sodertalje on Friday. Rodgers is hanging onto his spot in the top-10 scorers in the Basketligan, as he’s 10th with 15.2 points per game.

Corey Tobin (Reinhardt Jr., Cartersville) — Tobin started and hit three 3s for nine points in a track meet 120-106 win over Tennessee Wesleyan last Wednesday. Statistics for Reinhardt’s second game of the week, a 93-83 win over Allen, were not available at press time.

On the season, Tobin is averaging 7.3 points and 3.6 rebounds a game for a high-scoring Reinhardt team that’s in second in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

Hakeem Winters (Point So., Cartersville) — Winters came off the bench to play 10 minutes, score four points and grab two rebounds Saturday in Point’s only game of the week, an 88-71 loss to St. Andrews. Winters is averaging 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds a game for the Skyhawks this season.

SWIM

Elise Hart (Air Force Jr., Cartersville) — Hart won the 50-yard butterfly Saturday as Air Force lost a dual meet to Denver. Her finals time of 24.63 beat out Denver’s Heidi Bradley, who swam 25 seconds flat. Hart also competed in the 50 free and the 200-yard freestyle and medley relays.

TENNIS

Peyton Gollhofer (Ball State So., Cartersville native) — Gollhofer took care of business at the top spot Sunday for Ball State against Dayton, winning 6-3, 7-5 against Marlys Bridgham as the Cardinals took the match, 6-1.

TRACK & FIELD

Bree Cole (Jacksonville State Fr., Cartersville) — Cole ran the 5000 meters in 19:62 on Jan. 14 at UAB in Jacksonville State’s season-opening meet, good for 11th out of 16, and then dropped down to the 4000 meters Sunday at UNC-Greensboro’s meet, running 11:24 there to place 16th out of 34.

Miles Bearden (Kansas State Sr., Cartersville native, Darlington) — Bearden finished second in the high jump Saturday at New Mexico’s Invitational, clearing 2.05 meters but doing it in more attempts than the winner, Utah State’s Leaugen Fray-Benoit.

Anna Hightower (Georgia Tech So., Cartersville) — Hightower cleared 3.65 meters to finish 11th out of 19 Saturday at Clemson’s invitational.

Samantha Patterson (Jacksonville State Jr., Woodland) — Patterson cleared 3.30 meters at the UNC-Greensboro meet, tying for first place with her teammate Laura Sewell and Davidson’s Stephanie Hautamaa.

Blake Perry (Jacksonville State Jr., Cartersville) — Perry ran 9.39 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles for Jacksonville State at UNC-Greensboro’s meet Sunday, finishing ninth out of 28 runners.

WRESTLING

Evan Cole (Cumberland Jr., Cartersville) — Cole won a 12-0 major decision at 149 pounds as Cumberland beat Truett-McConnell 34-9 in a dual meet Friday.

Sammy Rosario (Cumerland Sr., Cass) — Rosario pinned Truett-McConnell’s Devonte Upshaw in just 90 seconds in a dual match Friday. Rosario is ranked fifth in NAIA at 133 pounds.