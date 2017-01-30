The last time the Woodland Lady Wildcats played Kell, they put up just 15 points in a bad loss. This time, the offense was better but the result was the same as Woodland fell 47-27 to the Lady Longhorns at home Monday.

Woodland (1-20, 1-13) started slowly, scoring just two points in the first quarter and seven by halftime, but their defense was also good, holding Kell to a 17-7 lead at the break.

Both teams turned it on—relatively—in the third quarter, as Lexie Robinson had all of her team-leading six points in the period for Woodland.

Unfortunately, Kell broke out too, scoring 23 points in the quarter and leading 40-17 going to the fourth. The Lady Wildcats were more competitive in the fourth quarter, outscoring Kell 10-7 as the game wrapped up.

Carli Clymer, Madgie Robinson and Jamison Kilgo each had five points to back Lexie Robinson in the loss.

Woodland hosts East Paulding today at 6 p.m.