The Cass Middle School girls and boys basketball teams swept the varsity region championships Saturday.

Both teams overcame obstacles during the year, with the boys breaking a 10-year region-title drought, and the girls defeating teams in the region tournament they had lost to earlier in the season.

The Cass boys finished the year with a 16-1 record, and capped off the season by defeating Cartersville at Cartersville Middle School in the championship game by a score of 49-36.

“I’m extremely proud,” Cass boys coach Clay Heath said. “It’s been 10 years since we won a region championship in middle school. We won it twice in a row 10 years ago. We came close a couple of times, but it’s a big deal for the kids, especially with how tough our league was. To go 16-1, it’s quite an accomplishment.”

The girls went 14-3 on the year, but lost twice to Calhoun in the regular season and once to Red Bud. However, the Lady Colonels defeated Calhoun in the semifinals of the region tournament, and then beat Red Bud in the championship to avenge early-season losses and take home the title.

“We put in the work since summer time and we’ve been going hard. I told them, ‘It ain’t how you start, it’s how you finish,’ and we finished strong,” Cass girls coach Tracy McConnell said. “We put down the top teams, Cartersville, Calhoun and Red Bud. So we’re very happy about that.”

Colonels top Canes

The Cass boys defeated Woodland by 20 points in the first round before topping Red Bud, 40-39, in the semifinals. That set up a matchup between Cass and Cartersville with the region title and Bartow bragging rights on the line.

“Playing for bragging rights, playing for pride, community, and all that,” Heath said of the championship game. “There’s definitely a rivalry there. It always adds a little bit to it.”

Cass led Cartersville by just two points at halftime, but steadily increased the lead before extending the advantage to double digits with about five minutes left.

C.J. Pipken and Braxton Benhem led Cass with 15 points apiece, while Trey Scott was a force on the boards.

“C.J. and Braxton were our leading scorers on the year, but Trey had a big year, as well as Emmanuel Green,” Heath said. “Those guys came up together through the rec, and they had a lot of chemistry and just played really well together.”

Cartersville had previously defeated Cass by double digits earlier in the year, but Cass got the better of Cartersville a couple of weeks ago in the second regular-season meeting. Entering the tournament, Cass was the No. 1 seed and Cartersville was No. 3.

“We lost our fourth game against Cartersville, and from that point on, we kicked it into another gear,” Heath said. “Everybody else in our league had at least four losses. The league just kind of beat up on each other, so to get through the season with one loss speaks to their consistency. There weren’t a lot of ups and downs. We just took it one game at a time.”

Lady Colonels avenge early losses

The Lady Colonels lost to Calhoun twice and Red Bud once during the regular season, but they won the most important games in the region tournament.

Cass first topped Cartersville in the region quarterfinals, and then went on to beat Calhoun 37-28 in the semis and Red Bud 42-34 in the championship game Saturday.

“We improved a lot,” McConnell said of her team overcoming the earlier losses. “We knew we were the stronger team, we just had to show up on the court. We put in the work. We had two days of good practice before we played Calhoun. That’s when we started turning it around and we saw we could do it.”

Cass was able to keep its lead throughout the championship game and stave off a few runs by Red Bud to hold the lead. Lehla Thomas against Calhoun and Claire Davis against Red Bud were the leading scorers.

“Lehla and Claire, they were up there at the top, but Londaisha Smith was a key player. She had to guard the toughest players and keep them from scoring,” McConnell said. “Once she shut them down, Lehla and Claire did what they had to do under the boards. Londaisha also put up her points, too, but her main thing is defense.”

While the region championship is promising for Cass basketball, even more encouraging is that three of the team’s five starters were seventh-graders.