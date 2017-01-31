National Signing Day is today, and among the recruiting madness nationwide, Bartow County has its own small piece of the football scholarship pie.

Woodland’s Emmanuel Jones will reveal his decision at 1 p.m. today in the Woodland High media center and seven Purple Hurricanes will sign at the Cartersville High media center at 1:30 p.m.

The Region 7-AAAAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year and an all-state selection, Jones holds offers from Appalachian State, Ball State, Chattanooga, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Mercer, Toledo and Troy.

Jones’ signing will provide the most suspense of the day as he had not even told his coaches where he intends to go as of Tuesday afternoon.

While not quite as suspenseful, the Cartersville signing ceremony will provide plenty of pageantry. The big news came Tuesday when senior outside linebacker Trevor Lowe announced on Twitter he will accept a preferred walk-on spot at the University of Georgia.

Meanwhile, three Cartersville standouts who led the program to two state championships will be teaming up once again at a two-time state junior college program.

In addition to the seven Cartersville players set to put pen to paper, Avery Showell’s cousin and three-star tight end recruit Jordan Ferguson will be at Cartersville’s signing day. Ferguson played for Norcross and previously was a teammate of Showell’s at St. Francis.

Signees at Cartersville’s ceremony for National Signing Day:

• Trey Creamer - Iowa

• Trase Fezzia - Ellsworth Community College

• Sean Holton - Davidson

• Trevor Lowe – Georgia

• Torrian Scrutchins - Ellsworth Community College

• Avery Showell - Georgia Tech

• Brandon Wade - Ellsworth Community College

• Jordan Ferguson - Middle Tennessee