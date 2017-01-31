Woodland girls 46, East Paulding 44

It took the Woodland High girls basketball team 18 games to pick up its first win, but after the Lady Wildcats got the first one under their belts, they have won two in the last six days.

Woodland earned its second win of the year Tuesday night at home against East Paulding by a score of 46-44 in overtime.

Woodland’s leading scorer, Lexie Robinson, went without points in the first half. However, she ended up with a game-high 12 points, including five in overtime, to earn the win.

Carli Clymer and Jamison Kilgo each netted 11 points in the game, and they accounted for the other six points in overtime as Kilgo had four and Clymer two.

The 11 points in the four-minute extra session is more points than the Lady ’Cats have scored in some full eight-minute quarters this season, and it appeared early on in the game that Tuesday would be another one of those nights where they struggled for baskets.

Woodland scored just six points in the first quarter and one in the second quarter to trail at halftime by a score of 14-7.

The defense kept the team in the game in the first half, but Woodland’s offense picked it up in the second. Clymer scored six points and Robinson added five in a 15-point third period, narrowing East Paulding’s lead to 24-22 entering the fourth.

In the fourth quarter, Kilgo scored five points and Madgie Robinson added four more to tie the game and send it into overtime.

The big win for Woodland now puts the Lady Wildcats into eighth in the region standings, ahead of East Paulding for last.

Still, they’ll have to play East Paulding in the first round of the region tournament and then beat the No. 1 seed in the tournament to make state.

Woodland is now 2-20 overall, 2-13 in region, and will next face Hiram on the road Friday in the last game of the regular season.

Darlington 48, Excel girls 33

The Excel girls basketball team keeps slipping in the power rankings, falling from No. 24 to No. 26 in the Class A Private ratings released Tuesday afternoon.

With 24 teams making the Class A Private tournament, the Lady Eagles could have made a major leap with a win over No. 9 Darlington.

However, Darlington was able to prevail Tuesday at Excel, defeating the Lady Eagles by a score of 48-33.

Excel kept close in the first quarter and only trailed 7-6 after one.

It was then, though, that Anna Claire Atha scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the second quarter to allow Darlington to pull away.

Excel’s Rylie Boston tried to match Atha, as the sophomore scored seven of her team-high 16 in the second, but the Lady Eagles got just six points from the rest of the team in the first half, with point guard and sharpshooter Whitney Harris leaving the game with a sprained ankle in the second quarter.

Excel trailed 26-17 at halftime and then 39-26 after the third quarter. The Lady Eagles would draw no closer, as Atha made seven free throws down the stretch to help Darlington extend its lead to a final of 48-33.

Excel is now 10-8 on the year, 6-6 in Region 6-A, and will next take on Trion on the road Friday.

The Lady Eagles have two regular season games left to try and move up at least two spots in the power ratings.

Carrollton 62, Cass girls 27

The Cass high girls basketball team entered this week having won 14 out of its last 15 games.

However, the Lady Colonels had yet to play first-place Carrollton, and even coming into the game on a hot streak, Cass was no match for the No. 4 team in Class 5A, as the team took a 62-27 loss.

Cass will get a chance to make amends Thursday when the Lady Colonels host Carrollton to end the regular season.

Cass has already clinched third place in Region 7-AAAAA, and will just have to beat the No. 6 seed in the region tournament, likely Hiram or Paulding County, to qualify for state.