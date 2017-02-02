It’s been a big sports week in Adairsville as Tigers fans got ready to watch native son Vic Beasley Jr. and his Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Beasley’s hometown has reacted accordingly, as there has been a palpable excitment around the community.

Evidence of this can be found by driving around Bartow County, whether it’s the “Rise Up #44” banner in downtown Adairsville, the Coca-Cola cases arranged to show a 44 at the local Wal-Mart or the Falcons flags adorning doorways.

With the big game rapidly approaching, The Daily Tribune News talked to former coaches, current players and longtime fans about Beasley’s breakout season and how the community is reacting to his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Kurt Scoggins, former coach, close friend: Everybody I’ve talked to is really excited for him. You see No. 44 logos everywhere, Falcons logos, you see more and more of them. It’s just like all the Alabama fans that pop up around here. He’s definitely ignited some things around Bartow County and people are excited to see a homegrown Bartow County kid do well.

Eric Bishop, Adairsville head football coach: We were talking about how can it feel for Vic, because it’s still kind of surreal for us that Vic’s going to be playing in the Super Bowl. ... I guess it’s something special that a lot of us may not realize or appreciate until it’s over and done with.

Johnny Gulledge, former Adairsville head coach: I think everybody that’s ever heard of him is excited about it. Of course I sent Vic a message last week and he responded how proud he was and thanked us for even remembering. I don’t think he understands how everybody feels. With Vic, he’s so humble, he can’t appreciate how popular he is. But we’re awful proud of him. ... I don’t think you can stop at a gas station and have somebody not say something about the Super Bowl coming up and Vic.

Ken Carson, Adairsville mayor: I run a little appliance store ... everybody comes by and that’s just the talk of the town. Everybody’s excited for him and the way that he’s touched us all, that everybody can say ‘Hey, Vic Beasley.’ I was telling someone the other day ‘Hey, I’m his mayor.’ ... We’re all excited for him and proud and he’s made Adairsville, put us on the map, basically.

Alan Towe, Adairsville city council: Facebook has just been lit up, like over the weekend. My wife’s father, my oldest daughter and me, we all took a picture and we all three had on our No. 44 Atlanta Falcons jerseys, supporting our hometown hero. It’s just exciting. It’s good to see the Falcons back in the Super Bowl, but it’s just icing on the cake to see Vic being a part of it.

Norm Parker, former coach, close friend: Excited, that’s the word that keeps jumping out at me. They’re excited for Vic and they’re proud of him because he’s such a humble young man. When he comes home, you wouldn’t know he’s a superstar for the Atlanta Falcons, he doesn’t act like that. He talks to every young person that wants him to sign autographs and he always asks them their name.

Denzel Pitt, senior Adairsville defensive end: It means a lot because it’s such big shoes to fill and he’s such a good athlete, it just makes me work harder to be a better defensive end. ... It’s great to hear his name, knowing that we used to hang out all the time and stuff like that and that he’s doing big things out there by himself.

Beasley’s Adairsville roots go deep.

Towe: The Beasley family has been in our community for a number of years, practically all my life. I went to school with all of them, played with his uncles.

Parker: The first time I met the family is when William David Beasley, who played football with me, he was in the 8th grade when integration occurred in ‘66 or ‘67 maybe. ‘65, I don’t know ... but I was in the 8th grade. William David Beasley stepped in the agriculture classroom and he was the first African-American, one of the first to come to Adairsville when integration occurred. And he stepped in the front door and said ‘My name is William David Beasley.’ I’ll never forget it as long as I live. And Mr. Stanley, the teacher said ‘You come in, Mr. William David Beasley, and have a seat with us.’ And he happened to sit down beside me and we played ball, we got him to come out for football, and we got to be like best friends too.

Beasley’s uncles all played football, as did his father, Vic Sr. But the youngest Beasley started carving out his own athletic legacy almost as soon as he stepped on a field.

Scoggins: Definitely he stuck out. He’s always been since he was in peewee league, he’s always stuck out just because he’s been bigger and faster than everybody.

Towe: He was just an athletic specimen. I don’t know what the right word would be. You could tell he was just very athletic, he could play just about any sport. I thought he could have made a career in basketball. He was just a great athlete and also a very kind, good Christian young man.

Bruce Mulkey, Adairsville High principal: Before I even came to Adairsville Middle, I was working at another middle school in the county and I was coaching football at that time and you talk and you hear things. People were already talking about him when he was in rec ball, were already talking about Vic and who he was.

Bishop: What always ends up happening [while watching Vic in the NFL] is, he makes a play or does something and then it brings up ‘Well, remember when we were at Ringgold that night’ or ‘Remember when he returned that punt for a touchdown against so-and-so?’ It always ends up bringing up stories of Vic when he played for us.

This season, those moments have been coming fast and furious, as Beasley led the NFL in sacks with 15.5 (he had four in his rookie season) and the Falcons were one of the best teams in football.

Parker: I think he’s gained a lot of experience from his first year into his second year. Vic, his work ethic is tremendous. [Falcons] Coach [Dan] Quinn, if you read about it, he’ll say that the biggest thing that’s changed about Vic Beasley from his first year to his second year is work habits and him studying film and opposing offensive tackles and offensive sets and all that, learning the NFL just like he did at Clemson.

Scoggins: He’s starting to become a pro. He’s always had the talent, he’s always had the work ethic. It’s just like anything else, when you move up levels, you move up from high school to college there’s a transition period and just like moving from college to the pros. The speed of the game changes and he had to become a student of the game and I think that was one of the biggest changes he had to do from his first year in the pros until now. He had to study more film, study his opponent more.

Gulledge: The early part of the season, he was really struggling at times, and I sent him messages to keep his head up, things like that. But as he started to progress and get better and better and better, it’s just a sense of pride. ... He’s finally figured out what that next gear is and man, he’s lights-out.

Mulkey: I don’t think anybody is surprised at the success that he’s had. I just don’t believe that anybody would ever bet against him.

Towe: The one play that showed me his dominance as a pass rusher was when he ... sacked and made the quarterback fumble and he picked it up and ran it in for a touchdown, all in one play [against the Rams in Week 14]. It just showed his great athletic ability as a defensive pass rusher.

Even as an NFL star, though, Beasley stays connected to his community, hosting basketball tournaments and football camps at the high school. He’s loyal to Adairsville, and the people who have known him his whole life are loyal to him

Bishop: He impacts our football program and our community in more ways really than just playing in the Super Bowl. The influence that he has on young people is going to take place because of who he is, regardless of whether he’s ever played in a Super Bowl or not.

Gulledge: I think it gives them motivation just to get to that point. ... He has aspired to the highest level. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl, he’s going to play in the Super Bowl, what more can you do? I even remember myself as a kid, 12-13 years old, wanting to be like the kids who were playing high school ball, and I think these kids today will want to be like Vic.

Carson: That’ll help inspire a lot of young people, that if he’s done it, they can also do the same thing.

Pitt: It’s a feeling that gives everyone hope that someone from a small town can make it big, just you can do anything you set your mind to. He’s a good role model for everybody in Adairsville.

Gulledge: Nothing but pride for me. And nothing but just thankful that Vic is having the time of his life. If anybody deserves success, he does.

Scoggins: The sky is the limit for that kid. I wouldn’t doubt if the kid became President of the United States.