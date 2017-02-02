RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View gallery Cass junior Chanel Clemmons goes up for a basket during a game Thursday against Carrollton at Cass High.

Coming off a 62-27 loss at Carrollton earlier in the week, all Cass girls coach Burt Jackson wanted in the rematch was for his team to be more competitive. He thought they accomplished that Thursday in a 68-37 loss in their regular season finale.

“[Carrollton is] 24-1, they haven’t lost to a team from the state of Georgia,” Cass coach Burt Jackson said. “I liked how we competed in the first half. They got out in transition a little bit ... you could tell the girls wanted to play better than they did Tuesday.”

The loss left the Lady Colonels with a final record of 18-6 (11-5 in region). They’ll be the No. 3 seed in Region 7-AAAAA behind No. 1 Carrollton and No. 2 Villa Rica, and will play Hiram at Villa Rica Tuesday for a state tournament berth.

Cass has beaten the Lady Hornets twice already this season, by scores of 41-28 and 55-33. The last time it made the state tournament was 2006.

“That was good for us to compete like that going into the region tournament,” Jackson said. “I feel like that will bode well for us when we go to play Hiram.”

In Thursday’s game against Carrollton, the Lady Colonels stayed in the game early. Jana Morning, who finished with nine points, hit two 3s off passes from Esmeralda Thomas, and Thomas found Kyler Trouten for a cutting layup.

But the powerhouse Lady Trojans were brushing themselves off and scoring at the other end. Adasha Hendrix matched Morning with two 3s in the period and Carrollton went to the second up 18-10.

The Lady Colonels had trailed 19-1 after the first quarter in the Tuesday game.

“I felt like our defensive energy was better, I felt like we played with more courage,” Jackson said. “It seemed like we had a deer in the headlights look Tuesday at Carrollton.”

Carrollton kept at it in the second, taking advantage of every opportunity Cass offered, extending their lead with a putback here, a 3 there as it came open in their methodical offense.

The Lady Trojans led 32-18 at halftime and choked off any hope of a comeback in the third despite Payton Stoddard’s eight points in the quarter for Cass.

With bigger games to play for, coach Jackson pulled his starters early in the fourth, down 52-31, after a Sharia Wade 3 gave them a good note to go out on.

Wade scored 10 points in the game to lead Cass.