A win in Thursday’s game at the Storm Center against LaGrange would have put the No. 6-ranked Cartersville High boys basketball team in a three-way tie for first place in Region 5-AAAA.

But while it may have been a big game, the Canes did not play their best game, shooting under 31 percent from the field in a 64-47 loss to the first-place and No. 5-ranked Grangers.

“We seemed like we were out of sync,” Cartersville head coach Mike Tobin said of the game. “They had a lot to do with it. They played well.”

Cartersville went back and forth with LaGrange until late in the second quarter, when the Grangers went on a 9-0 run in the last 1:30 of the first half.

LaPerion Perry had 11 of his game-high 25 points in the second, while Daz Williams hit a 3 and Kenan Gray added a bucket on LaGrange’s last possession to help fuel the Grangers’ run.

LaGrange shot 8-for-12 in the second quarter to take a 34-23 halftime lead, and then repeated the feat in the third quarter with another 8-of-12 shooting performance.

“They’re a good team,” Tobin said. “What they do so well is in transition, and their point guard [Perry] does such a good job of controlling that team. He runs that team and makes good decisions. They picked us apart, they really did. We had a couple of mental lapses on defense that really hurt us.”

While LaGrange put together back-to-back hot shooting quarters in the second and third, Cartersville was struggling for baskets. The Canes shot just 4-of-16 from the field in the third quarter, allowing the Grangers to pull away for a 52-34 lead after three.

From that point, there was little Cartersville could do to mount a comeback, and LaGrange’s lead extended as far as 22.

LaGrange’s 6-6 senior small forward Bryan Fanning had a big third quarter, going five-for-six from the field in the period, part of his 18 points on the game.

“The kid that really impressed me was [Fanning],” Tobin said. “He finished so well, penetrated well.”

Cartersville finished the game 17-for-55 from the field and was outrebounded 32-21 by a LaGrange team with two players standing at 6-foot-6.

Jaylon Pugh and Trase Fezzia were the leading scorers for Cartersville with 11 apiece.

The Canes will now be the 3-seed in the region tournament, which starts Wednesday. Cartersville will face either Cedartown, Chapel Hill or Central, Carrollton, in the first round.

The game will be played at the Storm Center, where the Canes now have a 7-1 record after losing their first home game of the year Thursday.

Cartersville stands at 16-5 overall, 7-3 in region, and has two more games in the next two days, against Troup and Central, before beginning the region tournament.

While the Canes have now lost both of their matchups with LaGrange by a combined 42 points, Tobin was quick to point out after the game that Cartersville lost both region games to Heritage in 2015. The Canes went on to beat Heritage in the region championship that year.

Tobin will hope for a similar outcome this year as the Canes seek a fifth-consecutive region title.

“We’ve been here before,” he said.

LaGrange 42, Cartersville girls 32

It’s hard to win with 30 turnovers in a game, but even with that unsightly amount of giveaways, the Cartersville High girls basketball team was still in Thursday’s game all the way until the final minutes against LaGrange.

Ultimately, however, the turnovers were too much to overcome and the Lady Canes fell at the Storm Center by a score of 42-32.

The Lady Canes were trailing the entire way, but it was just a two-possession game in the last two minutes. LaGrange would make eight free throws in the fourth quarter, though, to keep the lead until the final horn sounded.

Points were hard to come by for Cartersville. The Lady Canes were often able to break LaGrange’s press, but then would turn the ball over, accounting for their low point total.

Cartersville scored no more than 10 points in any quarter, but strong defense kept the team in the game.

The Lady Canes trailed by a score of 13-8 after one quarter, but allowed just two field goals in the second quarter to narrow LaGrange’s lead to 18-16 at halftime.

Both teams continued to struggle for offense in the third quarter and went into the fourth with LaGrange ahead 26-22.

The game remained close until the final minutes, when Cartersville was forced to foul and LaGrange made enough free throws to extend the lead into double digits.

Addie Smith led Cartersville with eight points, and eight other Canes had between two and five.

Cartersville is now 8-14 overall, 2-8 in Region 5-AAAA, and is clustered with Central (Carrollton) and Cedartown at the bottom of the region standings. All three teams have two region wins on the year, and Cartersville faces Central in the last game of the regular season on Saturday after the team goes to Troup County today.

With a win over Central, Cartersville would likely take the No. 5 seed in the region tournament because the Lady Canes have the tiebreaker thanks to their win over the highest-seeded team in the region, Sandy Creek. That fifth seed in the region tournament is critical because the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds will have to win two games to make the state tournament, while the No. 5 seed will have to win just one.