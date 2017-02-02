The Georgia Highlands softball team got off to an encouraging start last weekend, splitting four games at a kickoff tournament in Clearwater, Florida.

“We went 2-2, but the two teams we lost to are very good Florida programs,” coach Melissa Wood said.

The Chargers scored 25 runs over the four games, while sophomore pitcher Rebecca Meade struck out 17 in one win, a new school record.

“They look comfortable, they look experienced,” Wood said. “We’re in northern Georgia, so it’s been a little bit colder, a little bit harder for us to get outside ... but we’re hitting the ball, I’ve got two really good pitchers this year and once they get more innings it’s only going to get better.”

Meade was first team all-region for the Chargers last year and will split innings with freshman Micayla McCoy.

In the lineup, GHC’s strong offensive performance to start the season was keyed at the corners, as first baseman Brianna Fickes (.615) and third baseman Shayla Smith (.636) each hit over .600 over the weekend.

“[Fickes] hit [a home run] this week that had to be 260 feet over the right-field fence, opposite field, she’s getting a lot of looks from colleges,” Wood said. “[Smith] had 20 chances, didn’t make one error on defense for us, batted .600, a couple doubles, had a triple, six RBIs. She did absolutely spectacular and I’m looking at her going to a huge school after this.”

The middle infield is filled by two returners, including the only Bartow County alumni on the squad, shortstop and former Cass Lady Colonel Lauren Womack.

Womack, a second-team all-region pick last year, partners with sophomore second baseman Madison Gianfala to form an experienced double-play combo.

That’s a common theme for the Chargers this year, as their only freshman starters are Smith, right fielder Mackenzy McFarland, and University of Mobile transfer Hannah Wills in left field.

Returner Kaleigh Mobley will split time with Wills, and they, along with McFarland, will flank sophomore Gardner Webb commit Andria Booth in center.

Booth hit .538 and stole six bases in just four games over the weekend, and will team with Smith to provide most of the speed in the Chargers’ lineup.

Sophomore catcher Carlee Thurmond rounds out the lineup after being named second-team all-region last year and hitting .385 over four games to start the season.

Wood knows that her team has talent, but she’s confident that they have intagibles as well.

“This team is something special, they’ve got great team chemistry, they’re fun to be around,” Wood said. “They’re doing the work, and sometimes you do the work and you don’t get what you think you should, but they’re enjoying the process and right now I think that’s all we can ask for.”

The Chargers will host South Carolina-Salkehatchie this weekend, before hosting the Border Battle at Hamilton Crossing the week after and then traveling to Gulf Shores, Alabama, the week after that for the Sun Chief Classic.

That will wrap up their tournament schedule and put the Chargers into the thick of their conference schedule.

They’re expected to contend, along with South Georgia and Georgia Military, for the conference title this year, and Wood has her sights set high.

“Honestly, we want to win something,” Wood said. “The goal is always to go to Utah and win a region championship but winning a conference championship is also on the docket. At this point, we just want to win one game at a time, but the ultimate goal looking down the road is to first win a conference championship ... and then obviously it’s to go to Utah.”