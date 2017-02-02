RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View gallery Cass senior guard C.J. Bennett makes a basket during a game against Carrollton Thursday at Cass High.

The slow-it-down style of the Cass Colonels works well when they have a lead to protect. When they’re behind, though, the Colonels aren’t all that great at chasing the game, which played out Thursday in a 66-62 home loss to No. 9 Carrollton.

“If we get in a hole, it’s so difficult for us to come out,” Cass coach David Brock said. “We’ve got to come out of our zone and start playing man, and we’re just not built for that.”

With the win, Carrollton clinched the second seed in Region 7-AAAAA, knocking Cass (18-7, 12-4) down to No. 3. The Colonels travel to Carrollton to play Paulding County next week in the first round of the region tournament.

Win that, and they’ll go to state. Cass has split two games with Paulding this year, winning 63-56 in early December and then losing on Jan. 14, 57-56.

In Thursday’s game, Carrollton hit five straight 3s going into halftime to take the lead, and the Colonels never got even in the second half.

Cass was looking for a repeat of its low-scoring, 49-40 win over Carrollton Tuesday, when the Colonels controlled the tempo and didn’t let the Trojans get into transition.

Early on, it looked like they were on their way.

Carrollton went up 8-2 early, but Cass stormed back. Jake Collum swatted a shot on one end then hit a pretty turnaround jumper out of the post on the other for a 10-8 lead.

The Colonels led 14-10 after one quarter, and 17-12 midway through the second before Carrollton started hitting.

First, Carson Culverhouse, the Trojans’ best shooter, hit a 3. Then he hit another, while being knocked down.

That made it 18-17, Carrollton, but they weren’t done. Culverhouse assisted to Marcellious Lockett for yet another 3, and Lockett buried his next attempt too.

Jacquez Milles answered for Cass with a 3 of his own to make it 24-20, but Culverhouse, who finished with 23, had the last word, swishing his third 3 of the period with seconds left before halftime.

When the dust cleared, Carrollton had turned a 17-12 deficit into a 27-20 halftime lead.

“That really flipped the game on its head there,” Brock said.

That forced Cass to come out of its zone, and although the Colonels hit some big shots of their own in the second half, they were never able to come up with the key stop.

The closest they got was out of the third quarter break, as C.J. Bennett and Mark Chester each hit from downtown to cut the gap to 42-39.

But Culverhouse answered again, hitting a corner 3 with a defender on him, Lockett drove for a layup, and Bennett was called for a charge that could have been an and-1 instead.

“We cut it down to three, you feel like you’ve got momentum, and then turnover, turnover, it’s a seven-point game,” Brock said. “We could just never get over that hump all night long ... I feel like we were always one play short from getting to where we needed to be.”

The Colonels kept battling, but Carrollton guard Trevon Reddish sealed the game from the free-throw line.

Ashton Burley was excellent for Cass, finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Ian Whittington added 15 points and Collum, Milles and Chester each had seven.

Bennett, who scored 27 against Carrollton in the earlier win, didn’t score until the very end of the third quarter and finished with five, although he did have a game-high five assists.

“When you play somebody with a day in between, they knew they had to stop [Bennett],” Brock said. “That was their game plan, he’s the most gifted offensive guy we’ve got, so they did a good job shutting him down.”