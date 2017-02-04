Former Adairsville High football player DeAndre Applin, after two years of junior college ball at Georgia Military College, committed to Appalachian State on his visit to the school on Jan. 22.

However, he took one final visit to Georgia State the next weekend, and was so blown away by the trip that he changed his mind.

On Jan. 29, he committed to the Panthers, and on Wednesday, he signed to the Atlanta Division-I school to make it official.

“Visiting Georgia State, I really fell in love with the coaches. I feel like we made a nice bond and I really gelled with the coaches,” Applin said of his change of heart. “The coaches were really cool and I like what they have together with their program and how they’re on the come up. I feel like that will fit better with me.”

This year’s National Signing Day was a very different experience for Applin than NSD two years ago. Then, Applin signed to Georgia Military College, but did so wishing he was going to a four-year program.

Wednesday’s National Signing Day was much more gratifying for Applin, knowing for sure he found a home where he would get his four-year degree at a Division-I, FBS program.

“It’s an experience I really can’t describe,” Applin said of signing to a four-year program on National Signing Day. “Coming out of high school, Georgia Military College was a place where I didn’t really want to be. I knew I shouldn’t have been there. Getting into a four-year school was actually something that I wanted to do. So I’m really proud of myself for that.”

Applin hopes to compete for playing time immediately as a strong safety. He will have junior-year athletic eligibility.

“First, I want an education,” Applin said of his goals at Georgia State. “Second, I want to do well in football so I can take my talents out of the collegiate level to the league.”